SL Police in Mullaiththeevu has been investigating four Tamil youth, who have recently shared messages criticising controversial erection of Gandhi and Buddha statues in the country of Eezham Tamils. The questioning by the occupying Sinhala police in Mullaiththeevu has come after a Gandhi statue, hurriedly put up in front of the District Secretariat a few days ago, was pulled down by unknown actors in the early hours of Monday. “The controversial erection of the statue, yet to be declared open, has actually taken place violating the procedures of the local government and the people having freedom of expression without instigating violence or be involved with the incident of pulling down this unknown statue are now being investigated by the police,” said Northern Provincial Councillor Thurairajah Ravikaran.







The statue of Mahatma Gandhi erected in front of District Secretariat in Mullaiththeevu. Photo taken a few days ago. The statue, scheduled to be declared open soon, was pulled down by unknown actors in the early hours of Monday.



Recently, the Consulate General of India in Jaffna has brought tens of Gandhi statues to be erected at several localities in the five districts of Northern Province.



Former NPC councillor Sivapragasam Sivamohan, an ex-EPRLF member who later joined the ITAK and got nominated as parliamentarian on the national list of the TNA, was behind circumventing the procedures of the local government in the erection of the Gandhi statue, informed political circles in Mullaiththeevu told TamilNet.



Mr Ravikaran’s son was also among four youth the SL police have been questioning for sharing messages across social media messenger apps. The youth were questioned while Mr Ravikaran was present at Mullaiththeevu Police station to ensure their security.



Colombo’s intelligence Establishment is known for deploying social media surveillance tactics and for obtaining passwords through torture for targeting Tamil activists.



