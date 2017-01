Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran

P. Ariyanethiran

[TamilNet, Sunday, 01 January 2017, 23:43 GMT]As long as Buddhism is given 'foremost' in the North-East province through SL constitution, Sinhala racism will be advanced by the monks like Ampitiye Sumanarathna thero, Mr Ariyanethiran said.SL Buddha Sasana minister was with Ampitiye Sumanarathna thero while key members of the extremist Buddhist Power Force (BBS) were visiting him on 21 December.SL Justice Minister Wijayadasa should also study the official figures from the population statistics from 1981 taken before the war that there were only 10,645 Sinhala individuals registered as residents in the district of Batticaloa. Tamils or Muslims have no qualms about them resettling in the district. The SL minister has wrongly stated that there were 28,000 Sinhala families in Batticaloa before the war.2016 has been yet another year of deception as far as Tamil people were concerned, he said.2017, as far as the TNA politicians from East are concerned, will be critical for stressing that a merged North-East and an spelt-out federal solution in the constitutional proposals constitute the bedrock for a political resolution, Mr Ariyanethiran said.