Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran

[TamilNet, Sunday, 01 January 2017, 23:43 GMT]
Tamil National Alliance (TNA) in the East remains firm in the demand that the leadership of the TNA should reconsider its continued cooperation with Maithiripala and Wickramasinge regime if Colombo is not prepared to spell-out federal solution and merged North-East in the constitutional proposals, said TNA politician and former parliamentarian P. Ariyanethiran passing a clear message to Opposition Leader R. Sampanthan and the incumbent hierarchy of the TNA alliance. The TNA politician from Batticaloa, has condemned Wijayadasa Rajapaksha, the ‘Justice’ and Buddha Sasana minister of Colombo for the remarks he made in Batticaloa during his latest visit to Batticaloa. While legal cases are lodged in the courts, the SL ‘Justice’ minister should not have gone on record calling the extremist Sinhala monk as representing the aspirations of Sinhala people in Batticaloa district, he said.



P. Ariyanenthiran
P. Ariyanethiran
As long as Buddhism is given ‘foremost’ in the North-East province through SL constitution, Sinhala racism will be advanced by the monks like Ampitiye Sumanarathna thero, Mr Ariyanethiran said.

SL Buddha Sasana minister was with Ampitiye Sumanarathna thero while key members of the extremist Buddhist Power Force (BBS) were visiting him on 21 December.

SL Justice Minister Wijayadasa should also study the official figures from the population statistics from 1981 taken before the war that there were only 10,645 Sinhala individuals registered as residents in the district of Batticaloa. Tamils or Muslims have no qualms about them resettling in the district. The SL minister has wrongly stated that there were 28,000 Sinhala families in Batticaloa before the war.

2016 has been yet another year of deception as far as Tamil people were concerned, he said.

2017, as far as the TNA politicians from East are concerned, will be critical for stressing that a merged North-East and an spelt-out federal solution in the constitutional proposals constitute the bedrock for a political resolution, Mr Ariyanethiran said.


