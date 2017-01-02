Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'rai becomes first target in 2017

[TamilNet, Monday, 02 January 2017, 23:48 GMT]
SL President Maithiripala Sirisena has officially assigned SL military-run ‘Civil Defence Force’ the responsibility of guarding SL 'Army and Archaeology' paradigm from January 2017. Allocating more than 100 million rupees to Defence Ministry which comes under his direct rule, Mr Maithiripala has assigned weapons, ammunitions and armed personnel through the CDF to SL Archaeology Department, news sources in Colombo said. Commenting, Tamil-speaking Muslim activists in Ampaa'rai said they were being increasingly targeted by Sinhala extremist ‘Archaeology and Army’ paradigm being waged against them by H.B.A.K. Nilmalgoda, the assistant director of Archaeology for Ampaa'rai and Batticaloa and the Director General of Archaeology Department in Colombo Senerath Dissanayaka.

Maithiripala Sirisena has just proved to the Sinhala people that his ‘Polonnaruwa thinking’ was more powerful than his predecessor’s ‘Mahinda thinking’ in accelerating Mahaweli ‘development’ and ‘Army and Archaeology’ backed structural and cultural genocide against the Tamil-speaking people, a senior Muslim journalist commented.

The grounds of Amirul Zaman Hamid Ali mosque located south of Tamil-dominated Thangka-vealaautha-puram in Thirukkoavil division of Ampaa'rai has been seized by Colombo through a Gazette notification in December and handed over to SL Archaeology Department.

Declaring that the area was an archaeological site, Mr Milmalgoda has refused the claim of Tamil-speaking Muslims that it was a locality of Muslims.

The Muslims in Ampaa'rai claim that they are in possession of an official document with the signature of a former Sinhala Government Agent recognising the lands as allocated for the construction of their mosque in 1990.

The SL Archaeology department is going to declare the site as a Buddhist site of ‘archaeological’ legacy and bring in Sinhala settlements into Thirukkoayil division, Muslim sources in Ampaa'rai said.

The armed ‘Civil Defence Force’ is set to be deployed around archaeological sites starting from the second week of January.


Chronology:
05.01.17  Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddh..
02.01.17  Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'..
30.12.16  Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016..
24.12.16  Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Mus..
21.12.16  Sinhala colonists harass Eezham Tamils, demand acc..
10.12.16  Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Va..
02.12.16  Tamil village confronting demographic genocide rem..
15.11.16  Demographic genocide escalates in Vanni, plans afo..
13.11.16  Sirisena's demographic genocide deprives Tamils of..
10.10.16  Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by conti..
29.09.16  Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala proc..
22.08.16  Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sin..
13.08.16  Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erect..
09.08.16  Sinhala journalist denounces State-patronized Budd..
07.08.16  Japanese business academic opportunism eyes on Eez..
06.08.16  Sinhala military builds Buddhist vihara in Hindu t..
18.07.16  ‘SL President sanctioning 67-feet Buddha statue of..
03.07.16  SL Navy proceeds with controversial Buddha statue ..
12.06.16  Colombo's ‘Mahaweli Authority’ chases away resettl..
03.06.16  Colombo beefs up naval installations along eastern..
21.05.16  Colombo's pompous ‘Vesak’ in North endorsed by Ind..
06.04.16  Deeper motives of Nayinaatheevu Sinhala Buddhicisa..
05.04.16  SLN intimidates Tamils to give consent for controv..
25.03.16  Role of The Netherlands abetting Colombo's cultura..
20.03.16  SL State launches ‘heritage genocide’ projects in ..
18.03.16  Colombo accelerates Sinhaliciation, Buddhicisation..
25.11.15  Theravada Buddhism worse than Brahmanism in langua..
24.11.15  NPC reiterates not to change name of Nayinaa-theev..
07.11.15  Maithiripala regime accelerates Sinhala occupation..
20.07.15  Saiva shrines subjected to Sinhala Buddhicization ..
18.07.15  Buddhist military monks behind structural genocide..
23.04.15  Resettled Tamils seek empowerment to confront demo..
20.11.14  Colombo constructed 463 Buddhist viharas in 2013 i..
08.11.14  Buddhist monk appropriates Kalladi Tamil Pre-schoo..
07.11.14  Colombo attempts to seize lands of Sivan temple in..
06.06.14  SL Army conducts ‘archaeology’, The Hindu relays ‘..
14.01.14  Bangkok Post compares BBS to violent 969 group of ..
04.01.14  Theravada Sinhala Buddhism needs further understan..
03.01.14  Global vigilance urged on ‘genocidal experiments’ ..
13.09.13  Sri Lanka archaeology claims finding ‘Sinhala Prak..
03.08.13  Sinhala military takes over Muslim cemetery at Pul..
27.07.13  Sinhala archaeology focuses operation in North-Eas..
13.06.13  Paa'nama model envisaged to Sinhalicise Ukanthai i..
12.06.13  Ampaa’rai Sinhala administration schemes Buddhicis..
11.06.13  British archaeologist makes no difference from PM ..
09.06.13  Vedda priest of Saiva temple murdered in Chella Ka..
24.04.13  Sinhala-Buddhist temple to replace Kaa’li temple i..
24.04.13  Sinhala military assaults Trinco villagers for cal..
23.04.13  Indian news magazine highlights accelerated Sinhal..
07.01.13  Documentary evidence on orders to teach Sinhala as..
04.01.13  Sri Lanka appoints military to teach Sinhala in Va..
28.12.12  Schalk tells Tamil politicians to claim territory ..
19.12.12  Simulated Buddhists, Sinhala-Buddhist schools to a..
10.11.12  Colombo appropriates lands, constructs Buddhist St..
11.10.12  JHU monks besiege historic Munneasvaram Siva templ..
03.10.12  SL military stops renovation of Hindu temple, appr..
07.09.12  Congress, BJP, religiously sanctify genocide
06.05.12  Sinhala GA officially orders Buddhist construction..
19.04.12  Indian money used in Sinhalicisation, Buddhicisati..
10.04.12  State pays remuneration to monks in select areas o..
09.04.12  Colombo builds Sinhala cantonment in Maathakal
05.04.12  Buddhist Stupa to become ‘cultural landmark’ of Ja..
10.09.11  Multilingualism, multiculturalism and Sinhala acad..
06.08.11  ‘Political separation needed to stop genocide in S..
22.06.11  Colombo to declare permanent ‘Sacred HSZ’ at Maath..
15.06.11  Sri Lanka Archaeology Dept plans to take Jaffna ma..
23.04.11  Germany supports Colombo’s colonial archaeology in..
26.12.10  Colombo's Archeology department intrudes into hist..
08.09.10  SL Army, Archaeology dept appropriate lands of upr..
24.08.10  Cultural and psychological attack on Tamils in Jaf..
27.04.10  All in the game in the name of archaeology
10.04.10  Army and Archaeology Department at work in Tamil h..
02.02.10  India plays upon Buddhist emissary while monks col..
30.12.09  Heritage genocide abetted by decades of Western fu..
01.12.09  Grabbing land for wrecking contiguity of Tamil hom..
10.10.09  Sinhalese Buddhist priest appointed as archaeologi..
10.10.09  Jaffna fort to be readied for new colonial masters
02.07.09  Buddhism among Tamils is quenched from two sides: ..
30.06.09  Ploy of Buddhism in nullifying Tamil nationalism
03.07.08  Knowledge books mistreat Tamil history

 
Latest 15 Reports
05.01.17 23:11   Photo
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
04.01.17 22:13  
Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Tamil political prisoners
03.01.17 21:27  
Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishermen at the verge of anger
02.01.17 23:48  
Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'rai becomes first target in 2017
01.01.17 23:43   Photo
Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran
31.12.16 22:10  
Fan club in Jaffna struggles to erect birth centenary statue for MGR
30.12.16 22:25   Photo
Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016, a premonition of 2017 demographic genocide
29.12.16 20:26  
TNA should quit constitutional steering committee: EPRLF
28.12.16 22:44  
New Delhi attempts to dictate terms on resolving fishing dispute: Fishermen Societies in North
27.12.16 23:49   Photo
Violations and violence in BJP-New Delhi bringing Gandhi statues
26.12.16 20:15  
SL militarisation, ‘development’ to permanently wedge North-East under new Constitution
25.12.16 17:01  
Poverty-stricken uprooted Tamils deceived to bribe SL military to become eligible for housing status
24.12.16 23:07  
Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Muslim villagers in Mullaiththeevu
23.12.16 22:28   Photo
SL Navy transforms disputed Kachchatheevu islet into military zone
22.12.16 21:22  
BJP-New Delhi plans erecting 100 Gandhi statues in North Tamil Eelam
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38537
 
   