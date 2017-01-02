Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'rai becomes first target in 2017

[TamilNet, Monday, 02 January 2017, 23:48 GMT]Maithiripala Sirisena has just proved to the Sinhala people that his ‘Polonnaruwa thinking’ was more powerful than his predecessor’s ‘Mahinda thinking’ in accelerating Mahaweli ‘development’ and ‘Army and Archaeology’ backed structural and cultural genocide against the Tamil-speaking people, a senior Muslim journalist commented.The grounds of Amirul Zaman Hamid Ali mosque located south of Tamil-dominated Thangka-vealaautha-puram in Thirukkoavil division of Ampaa'rai has been seized by Colombo through a Gazette notification in December and handed over to SL Archaeology Department.Declaring that the area was an archaeological site, Mr Milmalgoda has refused the claim of Tamil-speaking Muslims that it was a locality of Muslims.The Muslims in Ampaa'rai claim that they are in possession of an official document with the signature of a former Sinhala Government Agent recognising the lands as allocated for the construction of their mosque in 1990.The SL Archaeology department is going to declare the site as a Buddhist site of ‘archaeological’ legacy and bring in Sinhala settlements into Thirukkoayil division, Muslim sources in Ampaa'rai said.The armed ‘Civil Defence Force’ is set to be deployed around archaeological sites starting from the second week of January.