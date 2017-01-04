Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Tamil political prisoners

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 04 January 2017, 22:13 GMT]The SL military detained Sulaxan at a military check post on 18 May in 2009. He was later jailed at Anuradhapura prison before being transferred to New Magazine prison in Colombo. He is now imprisoned in Anuradhapura prison.A case was filed against Sulaxan at the High Court in Vavuniyaa on 23 July 2013. The case was later withdrawn.Mr Sulaxan was continuously detained despite there was no new charges filed against him. Several appeals were sent by his mother to SL Attorney General, who was urging the SL AG to release her only son. Sulaxan's father passed away in 2012 and his mother is struggling to look after the family.Now, the SL TID has framed a new case and is trying to transfer his case to Anuradhapura courts citing ‘security’ reasons. The SL TID is claiming that it was filing the case based on the statements given by two ex-LTTE members, who were also being detained in the prison.Legal sources representing the former LTTE members say the statements the TID cites were obtained under torture.