Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East

[TamilNet, Saturday, 07 January 2017, 13:23 GMT]The statue was recently placed during the consecration (Kumbabishekam) ceremony that took place 3 months ago. The main statue of Pi'l'laiyaar Deity was made of Aimpon, an alloy made of five metals, including gold, the temple society told TamilNet. It was not an expensive one attracting thieves, the temple society said. They put the cost of the statue at 17,500 rupees.The desecration and the theft was discovered on Thursday as the temple society members went there to prepare for pooja on the following day.Two temples situated at Kuchchave'li division in Trincomalee have also been subjected to similar desecration this week.The statue of the main deity at Koozhaavadi Pi'l'laiyaar temple at Nilaave'li was removed and thrown away into a nearby land. The crown of the Paththini-Amman temple situated in Nilaave'li was desecrated and destroyed. The two incidents have taken place 8 km north of Trincomalee city on 03 January.