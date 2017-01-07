Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East

[TamilNet, Saturday, 07 January 2017, 13:23 GMT]
The main statue in the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of a Pi'l'laiyaar temple situated near Naavaladi Nursery in Kiraan division, 40 km northwest of Batticaloa city, has been removed by unknown persons on Thursday. A military base of the occupying Sri Lanka Army is located 500 meters from the temple, both of which are situated on Batticaloa - Colombo main road. This is the second incident within one month in the same division. Hindu temples are being targeted in Trincomalee and Battialoa in recent times.

The statue was recently placed during the consecration (Kumbabishekam) ceremony that took place 3 months ago. The main statue of Pi'l'laiyaar Deity was made of Aimpon, an alloy made of five metals, including gold, the temple society told TamilNet. It was not an expensive one attracting thieves, the temple society said. They put the cost of the statue at 17,500 rupees.

The desecration and the theft was discovered on Thursday as the temple society members went there to prepare for pooja on the following day.

Two temples situated at Kuchchave'li division in Trincomalee have also been subjected to similar desecration this week.

The statue of the main deity at Koozhaavadi Pi'l'laiyaar temple at Nilaave'li was removed and thrown away into a nearby land. The crown of the Paththini-Amman temple situated in Nilaave'li was desecrated and destroyed. The two incidents have taken place 8 km north of Trincomalee city on 03 January.


