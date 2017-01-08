8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District

[TamilNet, Sunday, 08 January 2017, 15:31 GMT]
The Sinhala military of genocidal Sri Lanka is still occupying 5,322 acres of private lands owned by 8,065 families in Jaffna district, according to latest figures from the District Secretariat. Among the 14 administrative divisions in the district, 7,921 families uprooted from their 4,589 acres of lands are from Valikaamam North, which is administratively managed by Thellippazhai Divisional Secretariat. Of these, only 791 families (10%) reside in the so-called welfare camps. The remaining 7,130 landowner-families, uprooted from the fertile Valikaamam North, reside outside these camps in the island or elsewhere. In the meantime, Colombo's regime and its global backers are trying to deceive the poverty-stricken 10% in order to ensure permanent genocidal occupation of fertile Valikaamam North and the strategic coastline with its rich fish beds that belong to the nation of Eezham Tamils.

4,589 acres of lands, all owned by private landowners in Valikaamam North remain seized by the three armed forces of genocidal Colombo. The regime of SL President Maithiripala Sirisena and SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, has only releasing some selected pockets of lands sustained under Sinhala militarisation to people and was waging a propaganda campaign that it was releasing lands back to people unlike the regime of Rajapakasa. In reality, it is the SL military that wants to transform the area into a Sinhala Military Zone. Regardless of the regimes in power, it is the military that sets the parameters of the pockets that get released. In reality, the SL military is discouraging the people from resettling in the released pockets and is trying to buy the lands from disappointed people.

Outside Valikaamam North, 386 acres of private lands still remain in the custody of occupying SL military across 13 divisions.

In addition, the SL military is occupying 300 acres of public lands outside Valikaamam North.

The exact breakdown of the figures of lands seized by SL Navy, SL Air Force and SL Army inside the Sinhala Military Zone (earlier ‘High Security’ Zone) within Valikaamam North is not known as the entire zone is regarded as a single unit.

But, outside Valikaamam North, the SL Navy alone is occupying 317.54 acres of lands.

Apart from Thellippazhai DS division, 303 acres of lands belonging to 73 families in Maruthangkea'ni division, 86.16 acres belonging to 42 families in Cha'ndilippaay division, 83 acres of lands belonging to 38 families in Kaarai-nakar, 81.75 acres of lands owned by 18 families in Chaavakachcheari division, 72.38 acres of lands belonging to 77 families in Veala’nai, 39,22 acres of lands belonging to 19 families in Neduntheevu, 32.29 acres of lands belonging to 13 families in Changkaanai, 11.29 acres owned by 38 families in Oorkaavaththu’rai (Kayts), 9.58 acres owned by 49 families in Koappaay division, 8.88 acres belonging to 68 families in Point-Pedro, 4.8 acres owned by 3 families in Nalloor and 1.1 acres owned by 5 families in Jaffna are the private lands that remain seized by the SL military.


Chronology:
09.01.17  SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive upro..
08.01.17  8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Si..
06.01.17  Outside forces abet genocidal Colombo, deceive upr..
25.12.16  Poverty-stricken uprooted Tamils deceived to bribe..
01.12.16  SL military dismantles houses, destroys traces bef..
16.11.16  Sinhala Buddhist vihara, SL militarization pose th..
31.10.16  Maithiripala demonstrates ‘homegrown’ structural g..
22.10.16  Colombo survyes lands for ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ ..
05.09.16  Colombo schemes permanent appropriation of 11 GS D..
29.08.16  Jaffna GA's letters cause anger among uprooted Tam..
27.08.16  Details of next-phase structural genocide of Valik..
21.08.16  Colombo schemes permanent slum housing for uproote..

 
Latest 15 Reports
10.01.17 22:43   Photo
Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herders in Batticaloa
09.01.17 15:07  
SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive uprooted Tamils in Jaffna
08.01.17 15:31  
8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District
07.01.17 13:23  
Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
06.01.17 23:18  
Outside forces abet genocidal Colombo, deceive uprooted Tamils in North
05.01.17 23:11   Photo
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
04.01.17 22:13  
Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Tamil political prisoners
03.01.17 21:27  
Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishermen at the verge of anger
02.01.17 23:48  
Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'rai becomes first target in 2017
01.01.17 23:43   Photo
Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran
31.12.16 22:10  
Fan club in Jaffna struggles to erect birth centenary statue for MGR
30.12.16 22:25   Photo
Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016, a premonition of 2017 demographic genocide
29.12.16 20:26  
TNA should quit constitutional steering committee: EPRLF
28.12.16 22:44  
New Delhi attempts to dictate terms on resolving fishing dispute: Fishermen Societies in North
27.12.16 23:49   Photo
Violations and violence in BJP-New Delhi bringing Gandhi statues
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38545
 
   