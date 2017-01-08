8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District

[TamilNet, Sunday, 08 January 2017, 15:31 GMT]4,589 acres of lands, all owned by private landowners in Valikaamam North remain seized by the three armed forces of genocidal Colombo. The regime of SL President Maithiripala Sirisena and SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe, has only releasing some selected pockets of lands sustained under Sinhala militarisation to people and was waging a propaganda campaign that it was releasing lands back to people unlike the regime of Rajapakasa. In reality, it is the SL military that wants to transform the area into a Sinhala Military Zone. Regardless of the regimes in power, it is the military that sets the parameters of the pockets that get released. In reality, the SL military is discouraging the people from resettling in the released pockets and is trying to buy the lands from disappointed people.Outside Valikaamam North, 386 acres of private lands still remain in the custody of occupying SL military across 13 divisions.In addition, the SL military is occupying 300 acres of public lands outside Valikaamam North.The exact breakdown of the figures of lands seized by SL Navy, SL Air Force and SL Army inside the Sinhala Military Zone (earlier ‘High Security’ Zone) within Valikaamam North is not known as the entire zone is regarded as a single unit.But, outside Valikaamam North, the SL Navy alone is occupying 317.54 acres of lands.Apart from Thellippazhai DS division, 303 acres of lands belonging to 73 families in Maruthangkea'ni division, 86.16 acres belonging to 42 families in Cha'ndilippaay division, 83 acres of lands belonging to 38 families in Kaarai-nakar, 81.75 acres of lands owned by 18 families in Chaavakachcheari division, 72.38 acres of lands belonging to 77 families in Veala’nai, 39,22 acres of lands belonging to 19 families in Neduntheevu, 32.29 acres of lands belonging to 13 families in Changkaanai, 11.29 acres owned by 38 families in Oorkaavaththu’rai (Kayts), 9.58 acres owned by 49 families in Koappaay division, 8.88 acres belonging to 68 families in Point-Pedro, 4.8 acres owned by 3 families in Nalloor and 1.1 acres owned by 5 families in Jaffna are the private lands that remain seized by the SL military.