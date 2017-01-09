SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive uprooted Tamils in Jaffna

[TamilNet, Monday, 09 January 2017, 15:07 GMT]The trio have in turn deployed a former LTTE-associated UK-based operative, who has been running a Tamil-language website and an anti-LTTE media operative who has been running a English-language website from a Scandinavian country, to trap the uprooted people from Valikaam North who have been firm in demanding their lands back to the designs of the occupying SL military, that wants to seize their lands permanently for Sinhala Military Zone.The SL military was earlier trying to deceive the people through SL Resettlement Minister D.M. Swaminathan and later through government officials. However, the uprooted people, who have been demanding their lands back for more than 25 years, were not prepared to succumb to the designs of Colombo.In a last-ditch effort, Colombo's occupying military is staging a series of meetings with the representatives of the uprooted people through the two media operatives.A section of the representatives of uprooted Tamils who attended a recent meeting at Palaali military blamed the trio and its collaborators for attempting to divide and contain the struggle of the uprooted people in Jaffna.