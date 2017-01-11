08.01.17 15:31
8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District
8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District
07.01.17 13:23
Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
05.01.17 23:11
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
03.01.17 21:27
Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishermen at the verge of anger
Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishermen at the verge of anger
01.01.17 23:43
Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran
Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran