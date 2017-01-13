Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tamil fishermen in occupied Vanni

[TamilNet, Friday, 13 January 2017, 22:37 GMT]
A fishing boat, nets and a motorbike parked along Tha’n’ni-mu’rippu reservoir were destroyed by Sinhala colonists on Tuesday, allege the villagers of Tha’n’ni-mu’rippuk-ku’lam in Karai-thu’raip-pattu division of Mullaiththeevu district. There are only Tamil-speaking fishermen in all the villages surrounding the reservoir. The reservoir used for irrigation of agricultural lands during the cultivation seasons is also the source for fresh-water fishing for Tamil and Muslim villagers. They depend on fresh-water fishing in between the cultivation seasons. A systematic and large-scale invasion by intruding Sinhala fishermen, who come from distant Padawiya and Ma’nal-aa’ru (Sinhalicised into Weli-oya) has not only threatened the livelihood of the native villagers, but also destructive to the eco-system, the local fishermen complain.

The dispute was taken to the courts by the local villagers some time back. The verdict went in favour of the local villagers. Despite the verdict, the Sinhala colonists were continuing to fish in large numbers. Tamil-speaking fishermen communities say that the intruding fishermen account for 75% of fresh-water fishing in their reservoir.

Sinhala colonists, backed by Sinhala police and occupying military, started to agitate and exert pressure on public officials. The matter became a hot topic at the District Coordinating Committee meeting on 19 December 2016. The District Secretariat appointed a special committee to look into the issue. The committee also came with the findings that the native fishing communities were being severely marginalised by the activities of the fishermen who come from distant locations.

The Sinhala colonists who come in large numbers have issued veiled threats and destroyed properties of Tamil-speaking villagers. The latest hate-crime reported this week comes after the recommendation made by the special committee appointed to look into the matter by the District Secretariat.

The Fisheries Ministry of Northern Provincial Council is responsible to breed fishes in the lakes. The NPC, receiving inadequate funds from the Colombo Establishment, has been forced to prepare 3 lakes for freshwater fishing in Weli-oya region subjected to Sinhala colonisation. Tha'n'ni-mu'rippu lake is one of the 7 lakes in Tamil areas. 

In the meantime, UN and foreign development agencies are also being accused of abetting structural genocide against Eezham Tamils as the reservoirs that have been repaired and reconstructed with foreign ‘development’ assistance, have all gone into the hands of the Sinhala colonists in Vavuniyaa North.


Related Articles:
24.12.16   Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Muslim villag..
21.12.16   Sinhala colonists harass Eezham Tamils, demand access to Tha..


Chronology:
13.01.17  Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tami..
07.01.17  Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
05.01.17  Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddh..
02.01.17  Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'..
30.12.16  Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016..
24.12.16  Sinhala colonists issue death threat to Tamil, Mus..
21.12.16  Sinhala colonists harass Eezham Tamils, demand acc..
10.12.16  Maithiripala regime steps up Sinhalicisation of Va..
02.12.16  Tamil village confronting demographic genocide rem..
15.11.16  Demographic genocide escalates in Vanni, plans afo..
13.11.16  Sirisena's demographic genocide deprives Tamils of..
10.10.16  Colombo ‘demonstrates’ genocidal approach by conti..
29.09.16  Monk sets ablaze Hindu temple as Maithiripala proc..
22.08.16  Ki'linochchi mobilizes against SL military-led Sin..
13.08.16  Ki'linochchi to mobilise against SL military erect..
09.08.16  Sinhala journalist denounces State-patronized Budd..
07.08.16  Japanese business academic opportunism eyes on Eez..
06.08.16  Sinhala military builds Buddhist vihara in Hindu t..
18.07.16  ‘SL President sanctioning 67-feet Buddha statue of..
03.07.16  SL Navy proceeds with controversial Buddha statue ..
12.06.16  Colombo's ‘Mahaweli Authority’ chases away resettl..
03.06.16  Colombo beefs up naval installations along eastern..
21.05.16  Colombo's pompous ‘Vesak’ in North endorsed by Ind..
06.04.16  Deeper motives of Nayinaatheevu Sinhala Buddhicisa..
05.04.16  SLN intimidates Tamils to give consent for controv..
25.03.16  Role of The Netherlands abetting Colombo's cultura..
20.03.16  SL State launches ‘heritage genocide’ projects in ..
18.03.16  Colombo accelerates Sinhaliciation, Buddhicisation..
25.11.15  Theravada Buddhism worse than Brahmanism in langua..
24.11.15  NPC reiterates not to change name of Nayinaa-theev..
07.11.15  Maithiripala regime accelerates Sinhala occupation..
20.07.15  Saiva shrines subjected to Sinhala Buddhicization ..
18.07.15  Buddhist military monks behind structural genocide..
23.04.15  Resettled Tamils seek empowerment to confront demo..
20.11.14  Colombo constructed 463 Buddhist viharas in 2013 i..
08.11.14  Buddhist monk appropriates Kalladi Tamil Pre-schoo..
07.11.14  Colombo attempts to seize lands of Sivan temple in..
06.06.14  SL Army conducts ‘archaeology’, The Hindu relays ‘..
14.01.14  Bangkok Post compares BBS to violent 969 group of ..
04.01.14  Theravada Sinhala Buddhism needs further understan..
03.01.14  Global vigilance urged on ‘genocidal experiments’ ..
13.09.13  Sri Lanka archaeology claims finding ‘Sinhala Prak..
03.08.13  Sinhala military takes over Muslim cemetery at Pul..
27.07.13  Sinhala archaeology focuses operation in North-Eas..
13.06.13  Paa'nama model envisaged to Sinhalicise Ukanthai i..
12.06.13  Ampaa’rai Sinhala administration schemes Buddhicis..
11.06.13  British archaeologist makes no difference from PM ..
09.06.13  Vedda priest of Saiva temple murdered in Chella Ka..
24.04.13  Sinhala-Buddhist temple to replace Kaa’li temple i..
24.04.13  Sinhala military assaults Trinco villagers for cal..
23.04.13  Indian news magazine highlights accelerated Sinhal..
07.01.13  Documentary evidence on orders to teach Sinhala as..
04.01.13  Sri Lanka appoints military to teach Sinhala in Va..
28.12.12  Schalk tells Tamil politicians to claim territory ..
19.12.12  Simulated Buddhists, Sinhala-Buddhist schools to a..
10.11.12  Colombo appropriates lands, constructs Buddhist St..
11.10.12  JHU monks besiege historic Munneasvaram Siva templ..
03.10.12  SL military stops renovation of Hindu temple, appr..
07.09.12  Congress, BJP, religiously sanctify genocide
06.05.12  Sinhala GA officially orders Buddhist construction..
19.04.12  Indian money used in Sinhalicisation, Buddhicisati..
10.04.12  State pays remuneration to monks in select areas o..
09.04.12  Colombo builds Sinhala cantonment in Maathakal
05.04.12  Buddhist Stupa to become ‘cultural landmark’ of Ja..
10.09.11  Multilingualism, multiculturalism and Sinhala acad..
06.08.11  ‘Political separation needed to stop genocide in S..
22.06.11  Colombo to declare permanent ‘Sacred HSZ’ at Maath..
15.06.11  Sri Lanka Archaeology Dept plans to take Jaffna ma..
23.04.11  Germany supports Colombo’s colonial archaeology in..
26.12.10  Colombo's Archeology department intrudes into hist..
08.09.10  SL Army, Archaeology dept appropriate lands of upr..
24.08.10  Cultural and psychological attack on Tamils in Jaf..
27.04.10  All in the game in the name of archaeology
10.04.10  Army and Archaeology Department at work in Tamil h..
02.02.10  India plays upon Buddhist emissary while monks col..
30.12.09  Heritage genocide abetted by decades of Western fu..
01.12.09  Grabbing land for wrecking contiguity of Tamil hom..
10.10.09  Sinhalese Buddhist priest appointed as archaeologi..
10.10.09  Jaffna fort to be readied for new colonial masters
02.07.09  Buddhism among Tamils is quenched from two sides: ..
30.06.09  Ploy of Buddhism in nullifying Tamil nationalism
03.07.08  Knowledge books mistreat Tamil history

 
Latest 15 Reports
13.01.17 22:37  
Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tamil fishermen in occupied Vanni
12.01.17 22:39  
ITAK leaders have violated Tamil people’s democratic mandate: Premachandran
11.01.17 15:36  
Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prisoners to courts in Sinhala suburb
10.01.17 22:43   Photo
Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herders in Batticaloa
09.01.17 15:07  
SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive uprooted Tamils in Jaffna
08.01.17 15:31  
8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District
07.01.17 13:23  
Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
06.01.17 23:18  
Outside forces abet genocidal Colombo, deceive uprooted Tamils in North
05.01.17 23:11   Photo
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
04.01.17 22:13  
Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Tamil political prisoners
03.01.17 21:27  
Overfishing by Sinhala intruders out of control, Tamil fishermen at the verge of anger
02.01.17 23:48  
Sirisena accelerates ‘Army and Archaeology’, Ampa'rai becomes first target in 2017
01.01.17 23:43   Photo
Merged North-East, spelt-out federal solution should be TNA's ultimatums: Ariyanethiran
31.12.16 22:10  
Fan club in Jaffna struggles to erect birth centenary statue for MGR
30.12.16 22:25   Photo
Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016, a premonition of 2017 demographic genocide
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38550
 
   