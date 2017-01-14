No Pongkal celebrations for resettled Champoor Tamils in 2017

[TamilNet, Saturday, 14 January 2017, 21:54 GMT]All Tamil politicians, including Mr R. Sampanthan, the opposition leader, who hails from Trincomalee promised to ensure delivery of assistance to proper resettlement. But, all of them have failed to act, says Ms Selvakumar Hemalatha.“In three months, by March 2017, it will be one year since we commenced our resettlement. Still, there are no basic facilities such as potable water, wells or toilets. There is no livelihood assistance. No jobs. SL President was promising dry rations for at least 6 months. Our family is yet to witness provision of dry rations for a single month so far,” she said.“The Coal Power Plant project has been scrapped, we lear. But, the people are yet to regain their lands seized for the project”, she further said.