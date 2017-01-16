SL military intensifies human surveillance on visitors to Champoor

[TamilNet, Monday, 16 January 2017, 22:21 GMT]Apart from the buses that operate from Moothoor town a few times a day, large number of visitors as well as the residents of Champoor, depend on auto rickshaws.The occupying SL Navy has instructed auto drivers, particularly those operate from Moothoor town, to converse with their passengers on board and log the details right after dropping them at their destination. The logs have to be submitted immediately to SL military intelligence operatives.In addition to deploying auto drivers and shop owners as informants, a number of people, particularly those who have been articulating the needs of the resettling people to the outside world, have been recruited by the SL military establishment to submit periodic reports to the SL military establishment.The newly recruited ‘social activists’ are given monthly payments for their surveillance reports with strict instructions to report “everything that moves, including the wind”.Those who are on the military pay-list are obliged to report to SL Army, Navy and the Police.The SL Navy has further restricted civil authorities not to deploy public sector employees on infrastructure work. Instead, the SL authorities have been instructed to ‘outsource’ such work to SL Navy personnel.