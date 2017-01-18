|
Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary
[TamilNet, Wednesday, 18 January 2017, 21:53 GMT]
The birth centenary of the late M.G. Ramachandran, a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who extended his support to the struggle of Eezham Tamils and wholeheartedly backed both Thanthai S.J.V. Chelvanayakam and LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan, was emotionally marked in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils on Tuesday. The people of Aaladi in Valveddith-thu’rai (VVT), mobilized themselves to renovate the statue of MGR, which was destroyed by the Sinhala military near Mr Pirapaharan’s house.
People of Valveddiththu'rai have renovated the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR, located near the house of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan, at Aaladi in Valveddiththu'rai. The statue of MGR was also destroyed by the occupying Sinhala military during the times of war. The SL military has also destroyed the house of Mr Pirapaharan.
A section of the audience attending the event at Aaladi in VVT
MGR with Mr Suntharalingam from Jaffna
Mr Suntharalingam marked the birth centenary of MGR by donating cloths to people from his own savings
In the meantime, veteran Eezham Tamil fan of MGR, Mr Suntharalingam, who hails from Koappaay, spent his personal savings to support war-affected people at Ka’l’liyang-kaadu near Nalloor, Jaffna.
A similar marking was also held at Thaavadi. MGR Natpa’ni Man’ram in VVT, All Ceylon MGR Fan Club and Eeezhaththu MGR Mr Suntharalilngam were emotionally engaged in the self-mobilized commemoration of MGR.
The event at Ka’l’liyang-kaadu was almost hijacked by Indian mission in Jaffna through certain members of the Northern Provincial Council at the last moment the
as the officials of the Consulate General of India attempted to use the
At VVT, awards were also distributed to those who have excelled in various fields.
The MGR Square (MGR Sathukkam) located near the childhood house of the LTTE leader at Aaladi in VVT has also been renovated by the residents of Aaladi. The place has been used as a children’s park in the past.
The park and the statue of MGR were earlier destroyed by the occupying SL military. The intelligence wing of the occupying SL military has been threatening the villagers not to renovate the destroyed statue for a long time.
Related Articles:
MGR Square near the house of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan
25.12.03 MGR remembered in Vavuniya
Chronology: