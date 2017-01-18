People of Valveddiththu'rai have renovated the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR, located near the house of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan, at Aaladi in Valveddiththu'rai. The statue of MGR was also destroyed by the occupying Sinhala military during the times of war. The SL military has also destroyed the house of Mr Pirapaharan.