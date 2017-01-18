Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 18 January 2017, 21:53 GMT]
The birth centenary of the late M.G. Ramachandran, a former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, who extended his support to the struggle of Eezham Tamils and wholeheartedly backed both Thanthai S.J.V. Chelvanayakam and LTTE Leader V. Pirapaharan, was emotionally marked in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils on Tuesday. The people of Aaladi in Valveddith-thu’rai (VVT), mobilized themselves to renovate the statue of MGR, which was destroyed by the Sinhala military near Mr Pirapaharan’s house.

Renovated MGR statue at Aaladi, Valveddiththu'rai
People of Valveddiththu'rai have renovated the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MGR, located near the house of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan, at Aaladi in Valveddiththu'rai. The statue of MGR was also destroyed by the occupying Sinhala military during the times of war. The SL military has also destroyed the house of Mr Pirapaharan.
Audience
A section of the audience attending the event at Aaladi in VVT


MGR with Suntharalingam
MGR with Mr Suntharalingam from Jaffna
Suntharalingam marks Birth Centenary of MGR
Mr Suntharalingam marked the birth centenary of MGR by donating cloths to people from his own savings
In the meantime, veteran Eezham Tamil fan of MGR, Mr Suntharalingam, who hails from Koappaay, spent his personal savings to support war-affected people at Ka’l’liyang-kaadu near Nalloor, Jaffna.

A similar marking was also held at Thaavadi. MGR Natpa’ni Man’ram in VVT, All Ceylon MGR Fan Club and Eeezhaththu MGR Mr Suntharalilngam were emotionally engaged in the self-mobilized commemoration of MGR.

The event at Ka’l’liyang-kaadu was almost hijacked by Indian mission in Jaffna through certain members of the Northern Provincial Council at the last moment the as the officials of the Consulate General of India attempted to use the

At VVT, awards were also distributed to those who have excelled in various fields.

The MGR Square (MGR Sathukkam) located near the childhood house of the LTTE leader at Aaladi in VVT has also been renovated by the residents of Aaladi. The place has been used as a children’s park in the past.

The park and the statue of MGR were earlier destroyed by the occupying SL military. The intelligence wing of the occupying SL military has been threatening the villagers not to renovate the destroyed statue for a long time.

MGR Square
MGR Square near the house of LTTE Leader Veluppillai Pirapaharan


MGR Birth Centenary awards
MGR Birth Centenary


Related Articles:
25.12.03   MGR remembered in Vavuniya


Chronology:
18.01.17  Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary
31.12.16  Fan club in Jaffna struggles to erect birth centen..
27.12.16  Violations and violence in BJP-New Delhi bringing ..
22.12.16  BJP-New Delhi plans erecting 100 Gandhi statues in..

 
Latest 15 Reports
18.01.17 21:53   Photo
Eezham Tamils mark MGR’s birth centenary
17.01.17 23:07   Photo
Ancient coastal village in Jaffna transformed into ‘Sinhala Military Zone’ resort
16.01.17 22:21  
SL military intensifies human surveillance on visitors to Champoor
15.01.17 16:02  
Genocidal Colombo attempts to seize lands from resettling Tamils in Ampaa'rai
14.01.17 21:54  
No Pongkal celebrations for resettled Champoor Tamils in 2017
13.01.17 22:37  
Sinhala colonists step up hate crimes against Tamil fishermen in occupied Vanni
12.01.17 22:39  
ITAK leaders have violated Tamil people’s democratic mandate: Premachandran
11.01.17 15:36  
Colombo wants to transfer cases of 38 Tamil prisoners to courts in Sinhala suburb
10.01.17 22:43   Photo
Sinhala Buddhist monks assault Tamil cattle-herders in Batticaloa
09.01.17 15:07  
SL military deploys ‘media agents’ to deceive uprooted Tamils in Jaffna
08.01.17 15:31  
8,500 landowner families remain uprooted due to Sinhala militarisation of Jaffna District
07.01.17 13:23  
Unknown gangs desecrate Hindu temples in East
06.01.17 23:18  
Outside forces abet genocidal Colombo, deceive uprooted Tamils in North
05.01.17 23:11   Photo
Erection of Buddha statues in areas where no Buddhists live, has become despicable: MP
04.01.17 22:13  
Colombo frames cases to prolong imprisonment of Tamil political prisoners
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38555
 
   