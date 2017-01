Tamil land officials, uprooted villagers urge action from Eastern Tamil politicians

[TamilNet, Saturday, 21 January 2017, 22:44 GMT]The SL policemen have been allegedly influenced by Muslim politicians, who are aligned with the ruling Establishment in Colombo, uprooted Tamil villagers from Chavukkadi complain.The SL Police has no rights to determine the ownership of lands. According to the land laws in force, it is the SL President, the Land Commissioners and the Divisional Secretary, who have a say with regards to the validity of the land documents.The politicians in the ruling alliance are attempting to seize the lands from Tamils using their Colombo links to satisfy their vote bank, the Tamil owners of lands in Chavukkadi complain.Tamil land owners at Ea’raavoor-pattu DS division and Koa’ra’laip-pattu North (Vaakarai) DS division told TamilNet that they were being increasingly threatened by certain politicians that they would have to face transfers away from their offices if they failed to collaborate with the politicians aligned with the Colombo regime.Mobile land kachchearis were being held at Ko’ra’laip-pattu North (Vaakarai) without securing the permission of Provincial Land Commissioner, the officials further told TamilNet.In the meantime, Sinhala businessmen from South have occupied and purchased lands violating the norms of land-transfer at tourist locations such as Paasikkudaa that come under Koa’ra’laip-pattu (Vaazhaich-cheanai) division, the officials added urging action from Tamil politicians.