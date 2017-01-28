SLN should apologise for brutal assault on stranded Jaffna fishermen at Kachchatheevu [TamilNet, Saturday, 28 January 2017, 10:18 GMT]

The occupying Sinhala Navy stationed at Kachchatheevu islet brutally assaulted three Eezham Tamil fishermen from Neduntheevu, whose fishing boat ran aground on Kachchatheevu islet after losing fuel on 20 January. The exhausted fishermen, who had been searching for their lost fishing net, were detained throughout the night and subjected to brutal assault by the SL Navy. On the following day, the fishermen were sent back into the sea on board their vessel without any fuel. The news of the SL Navy attacking them was exposed to local media after other fishermen saved the wounded fishermen. Now, the SL Navy has started to exert pressure on those who alerted the media and the Tamil politicians, says NPC Councillor Vinthan Kanagaratnam, who has been in touch with the assaulted fishermen and their representative, Mr Aruljeevan, since the incident was reported for the first time.







27-year-old Gnanarajah Thiyogupillai, 28-year-old Selvam Sagayan and 32-year-old Vasantharajah Mariyathas from Neduntheevu were the fishermen who were subjected to brutal assault. Apart from giving them some food, the SL Navy has been assaulting them throughout the night and forced them back into their vessel without providing any fuel.



“The fishermen are now under pressure not to complain about the assault and the SL Navy is also harassing their representatives who talked to us,” Vinthan Kanagaratnam told TamilNet.



How do you classify it, especially when a navy is behaving like this, Vinthan Kanagaratnam asks.



Kachchatheevu is supposed to be an access point for fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Jaffna to take rest. The SL Navy has been violating the rights of Tamil fishermen.



The SL Navy should provide compensation and extend a public apology, the NPC Councillor has demanded.



Chronology:

Chronology: