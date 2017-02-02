Ranil Wickramasinghe schemes next phase of structural genocide of Trincomalee [TamilNet, Thursday, 02 February 2017, 22:23 GMT]

The Coast Conservation Department (CCD), SL Archaeology Department, SL Tourism Board and the Ministry of Defence of the genocidal State of Sri Lanka are being tightly coordinated by certain foreign-relations involved ministers and officials in Colombo to demarcate a large tract of land to the west of Cheenan-kudaa (China Bay), which is to be leased out to a foreign country, informed civil sources in Trincomalee told TamilNet on Thursday. In the meantime, SL Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe is trying to create competition between India and China to strike a trade agreement involving the occupied capital of the nation of Eezham Tamils. Lands with varieties of Ka’ndal mangroves up to 2 km in distance from the coastline of China Bay are to be leased out in the first phase, the sources say.



The Kudaas of Trincomalee. [Satellite image courtesy: Google Earth]



The CCD has instructed the Divisional Secretary that the lands coming under the 2 km distance have been placed under the domain of SL CCD and Archaeology departments.



Following the Tsunami disaster in December 2004, a buffer zone was declared limiting construction activities between 100 meters and 200 meters from the permanent vegetation along the coast.



There are more than 80 big oil tanks at China Bay. The Petroleum Resources Development Ministry is extremely interested in leasing out some of these tanks to joint ventures with foreign countries, the sources further say.



Mr Wickramasinghe, who addressed a press conference at the World Economic Forum summit held in Davos, Switzerland in January, was talking of two economic development corridors in the island. The main focus would be Southwestern Corridor linking Colombo and Kandy with Hambantota.



Free Trade Agreements were being negotiated with China, Japan, Singapore and India, according to Mr Wickramasinghe.



The second area of focus would be ‘Northeastern Economic Development Corridor’ surrounding Trincomalee Harbour, he said.



A contract has been entered already with Singaporean government-owned consultancy company Surbana Jurong to plan the ‘development’ of Trincomalee Harbour, Wickramasinghe claimed in that meeting. He also mentioned that negotiations were taking place with India.



Informed sources in Colombo said that the SL Prime Minister Wickramasinghe and Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera were ‘working hard’ to lease out coastal lands in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils to foreign powers in an attempt to confront the looming economic crisis.



Collaborating foreign diplomats based in Colombo are also working in full swing to trap the Tamil diaspora to invest in the island promising a role in the so-called development of North and East.



Chronology:

