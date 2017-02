Keappaa-pulavu protesters draw solidarity from Tamils, Muslims

Tamil and Muslim shop owners in Mullaiththeevu staged a hartal in solidarity with the uprooted people of Keappaa-pulavu and Puthuk-kudiyiruppu on Monday

[TamilNet, Monday, 06 February 2017, 20:27 GMT]Tamil rights activists in Jaffna have vowed to escalate the protests by laying siege to divisional secretariats in Jaffna if SL military fails to withdraw its plan of seizing 1,503 acres of lands in the city.NPC Councillors, who staged a successful protest on February 04, the so-called Independence Day of ‘Sri Lanka’ on Monday vowed to stage protests against the genocidal Sinhala militarization on February 09, when SL Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene of the UNP is scheduled to visit Jaffna.Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan from Vanni, has proclaimed in the SL Parliament that the SL military has seized 64,000 acres of lands in the Northern Province.Eezham Tamils will escalate the struggle by laying siege to Divisional Secretariats in the North, the rights activists in Jaffna said.19.11.16 Jaffna city targeted by occupying Sinhala military and polic..