Keappaa-pulavu protesters draw solidarity from Tamils, Muslims
[TamilNet, Monday, 06 February 2017, 20:27 GMT]
Tamil and Muslim traders in Mullaiththeevu shut down their shops in Mullaiththeevu town on Monday expressing solidarity with the protesting uprooted Eezham Tamils in Keappaa-pulavu in the district. In the meantime activists and uprooted people from Puthuk-kudiyiruppu (PTK) town laid siege to the Divisional Secretariat on Monday. Students and teachers volunteered to give education to the teenagers and children of the families waging the protest. Temporary huts have been put up for the safety of the protesters. Representatives of Valikaamam North uprooted people were present at Keappaa-pulavu expressing their solidarity with the families waging their struggle for 7th day on Monday.
Tamil rights activists in Jaffna have vowed to escalate the protests by laying siege to divisional secretariats in Jaffna if SL military fails to withdraw its plan of seizing 1,503 acres of lands in the city.
Tamil and Muslim shop owners in Mullaiththeevu staged a hartal in solidarity with the uprooted people of Keappaa-pulavu and Puthuk-kudiyiruppu on Monday
NPC Councillors, who staged a successful protest on February 04, the so-called Independence Day of ‘Sri Lanka’ on Monday vowed to stage protests against the genocidal Sinhala militarization on February 09, when SL Deputy Defence Minister Ruwan Wijewardene of the UNP is scheduled to visit Jaffna.
Meanwhile, Tamil National Alliance (TNA) parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan from Vanni, has proclaimed in the SL Parliament that the SL military has seized 64,000 acres of lands in the Northern Province.
Eezham Tamils will escalate the struggle by laying siege to Divisional Secretariats in the North, the rights activists in Jaffna said.
