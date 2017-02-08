Occupying Colombo to expand airbase in Jaffna seizing more lands of Eezham Tamils [TamilNet, Wednesday, 08 February 2017, 23:04 GMT]

1,650 acres of additional lands are to be permanently seized from the uprooted Tamils in Valikaam North to expand the runway of Palaali airport, which has been militarized and used by the three forces of the occupying Sinhala military. The Defence Ministry of genocidal Sri Lanka has sketched out a new plan to expand the runway of the Palaali airport. Earlier, New Delhi has been providing financial assistance to the expansion of the runway and was projecting the assistance as a move to upgrade the airport into an international airport. Later, the scope of the project was limited. The airport continues to be under the direct control of the SL military, which is now planning to proceed with further expansion, informed civil sources in Jaffna District Secretariat told TamilNet on Wednesday.



The so-called High Security Zone as it was in 2009. Only small pockets of lands have been released to the public so far. The SL military transformed the area into military HSZ along the northern coast of Jaffna peninsula after evicting a large number of Tamil civilians from their homes and villages. The military zone extends to KKS Harbour. [Image courtesy- Google Earth in 2009, Legend by TamilNet ]



The latest expansion comes in addition to the lands that were permanently seized in October 2016 citing an old Gazette notification from 1986. The SL military seized the lands of Palaali Teachers Training College and the lands of uprooted people from Thenmayilai (J-240), Mayiliddi North (J-246) and Palaali West (J-256).



The notice issued by Divisional Secretary to uprooted landowners in October 2016.



A meeting has been scheduled at Palaali military base between civil officials in Jaffna and a military delegation led by Deputy Defence Secretary visiting Jaffna on Thursday, the sources further said.



In the meantime, the SL Defence Ministry has been trying to seize lands in the city of Jaffna.



A section of Northern Provincial Councillors and the uprooted peoples’ representatives from Valikaamam North have vowed to lay siege to District and Divisional Secretariats in Jaffna if SL military continues with its plans to seize more lands in the city.



The strategic location of Palaali airport and KKS Harbour facing Palk Bay and Bay of Bengal. The former HSZ is being permanently transformed into a Sinala Military Zone.



