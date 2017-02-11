Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu people continue protest for 11th day

SL Air Force barrier at Keappaa-pulavu

Uprooted people have put up temporary huts in front of SLAF camp at Keappaapulavu Protest expressing solidarity in Jaffna on Satruday Protest expressing solidarity in Jaffna on Satruday

[TamilNet, Saturday, 11 February 2017, 23:01 GMT]In the meantime, protesting people allege that the SL Airforce personnel are now engaged in removing the trees to create confusion about the borders of the lands that have been seized by them.On Saturday, political activists and civil groups in Jaffna staged a protest in front of Jaffna Bus Stand expressing their solidarity with the people in Keappaa-pulavu.Political activists in Jaffna have condemned TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran for his remarks that the uprooted people were being instigated to wage protest by political groups.