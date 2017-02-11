Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu people continue protest for 11th day

[TamilNet, Saturday, 11 February 2017, 23:01 GMT]
The uprooted people from Keappaa-pulavu and Pilak-kudiyiruppu on Saturday said the SL political and administrative sources have come up with yet another time-buying tactic by stating that their claim has to be re-evaluated. The uprooted families continue to protest for 11 days, putting up temporary huts in front of the camp of the airforce of genocidal Sri Lanka at Keappa-pulavu, which is situated along Nanthik-kadal lagoon in Mullaiththeevu district.

SL Air Force barrier at Keappaa-pulavu
SL Air Force barrier at Keappaa-pulavu


In the meantime, protesting people allege that the SL Airforce personnel are now engaged in removing the trees to create confusion about the borders of the lands that have been seized by them.

On Saturday, political activists and civil groups in Jaffna staged a protest in front of Jaffna Bus Stand expressing their solidarity with the people in Keappaa-pulavu.

Political activists in Jaffna have condemned TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran for his remarks that the uprooted people were being instigated to wage protest by political groups.

