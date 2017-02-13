|
Displaced Muslim women from Puththa'lam express solidarity with Keappa-pulavu families
[TamilNet, Monday, 13 February 2017, 19:26 GMT]
A women-delegation of displaced Muslims, who are living in Puththa'lam since they were evicted from Jaffna, visited Keappa-pulavu on Monday expressing their solidarity with the continuous struggle being waged by Tamil women, who are demanding the Colombo regime to release their lands that have been seized by the occupying SL Air Force. The protest that continuous for the 14th day has also received Sinhala visitors from South and Tamil activists from the Up-Country. In the meantime, Tamils in Batticaloa have staged demonstrations in solidarity with the families of Keappaa-pulavu. In the meantime, another struggle is also gaining momentum at Puthukkudiyiruppu (PTK), where protesters have been demanding their lands back from the occupying SL Army.
Tamil-speaking Muslim women, who are displaced from Jaffna, visited Keappaa-pulavu from Puththa'lam on Monday
The protesters in PTK said their struggle, which reached 11th day on Monday, was also being ignored by Colombo. They are going to accelerate their protest with rotational fasting from Tuesday.
Students of Swami Vipulananda Institute of Aesthetic Studies at the Eastern University in Batticaloa staged a demonstration in support for the uprooted Tamils from Keappaa-pulavu
The students of Swami Vipulananda Institute of Aesthetic Studies at the Eastern University in Batticaloa staged a protest on Monday in solidarity with Keappa-pulavu families.
Traditional Pa'rai and Mea'lam drums were used at the occasion as students carried slogans in front of the University premises at Kalladi.
Protest at Gandhi Park in Batticaloa City on Sunday
A similar protest was also staged at Mahatma Gandhi Park in Batticaloa city on Sunday. The youth taking part in the demonstration in the city carried slogans such as “this is our native soil”, “stop the land grab” and “where is the political solution for national question?’
The occupying SL military has appropriated more than 2,400 acres of fertile lands between Nanthik-kadal lagoon and the former LTTE airstrip, and transformed the area into a Sinhala Military Zone.
The uprooted people, who were promised resettlement, were taken to Vattaap-pazhai and later dumped into a so-called ‘model village’, which was constructed by the military. The ‘model village’ has become a slum without livelihood to the residents, who were dependent on agriculture and fresh-water fishing at Nanthik-kadal.
Chronology:
The locality of Keappaapulavu.