Maithiripala continues to deceive uprooted Tamils from militarized village in Ampaa'rai [TamilNet, Thursday, 16 February 2017, 22:11 GMT]

38 Tamil families, who have been uprooted from their houses and lands at Kanakar-kiraamam, located 7 km north of Poththuvil in Ampaa'rai district, complain that they are being deceived by the officials coming under SL President Maithiripala Sirisena's Mahaweli Ministry, particularly the Forest Department and the Government Agent in the district. After having seized their lands, putting up a military base for the occupying notorious Special Task Force (STF) and keeping the area as a no-go zone for two decades, the officials of the SL Forest Department say they could only talk to their hierarchy if people submit valid documents of renewed permits. In the meantime, TNA Parliamentarian Kaveendran Kodeeswaran, who came to meet the officials and the people on Wednesday was also proposing to compromise, the uprooted people complain.



Tamil people were residing at the locality since 1976 and were provided housing scheme in 1980. There were 38 families who were provided houses and residential lands and in addition 2 acres of agricultural lands for each family under the housing scheme, which was implemented during the times of late SL President Ranasinghe Premadasa.



Apart from those provided housing and land permits, there were around 100 families who had put up huts on their own. No body is talking about them, the uprooted people further complained.



The SL officials are trying to deceive the uprooted Tamil villagers to document renewed permits for their lands while the SL system has been refusing to renew their permits for several years, as their housing scheme was declared as a no-go zone due to militarization.



The uprooted people said the housing scheme was initially implemented after approvals from the SL cabinet of Premadasa. The Divisional Secretaries who served in the past have also documented the existence of the housing scheme, they said.



The Government Agent and the District Forest Officer in Ampaa'rai are trying to deceive the uprooted people by proposing a few perches of lands with housing to 30 families and close the chapter.



TNA Parliamentarian Kaveendran Kodeeswaran, who came to meet the officials on Wednesday, was also proposing to accept the offer and take up the demand for agricultural lands at a later stage.



When the people were reluctant to compromise, Mr Kodeeswaran said he would take up the matter through TNA hierarchy with SL President Maithiripala Sirisena.



Chronology:

