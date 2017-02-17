The warning put up by the SL Air Force inside the lands of Keappaa-pulavu people. Note the broken Tamil at the end of the warning.

Photographs taken by SL military personnel at the protests have been used to identify struggle-centric activists who were subjected to white-van abductions and enforced disappearances in the past

SL soldiers at Keappaa-pulavu were using cellphones and video cameras until Friday. Now, they have deployed surveillance personnel with professional DSLR cameras, say families waging protest outside the main entrance to the SL Air Force military base at Keappaa-pulavu