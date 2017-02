Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu families inspire struggling masses in North

Landowners at Paravip-paagnchaan in Ki'linochci resumed their struggle on Monday. Keappaa-pulavu children display their drawings at the hut at protest venue. Around 350 people belonging to 84 families are waging the struggle. There are 54 school-going children from Grade 1 to Ordinary Level. “This is not military's land. This belongs to the people,” the children of Keappaa-pulavu say in their drawings Barbed-wire fences and military men featured in children’s drawings at Keappaapulavu

[TamilNet, Monday, 20 February 2017, 22:03 GMT]In the meantime, the protest of people affected by structural and demographic genocide in Keappaa-pulavu has received widespread support from students in Mullaiththeevu to Muslims across the island.The families of enforced disappeared across the five districts in North are also mobilising themselves to reinvigorate their struggle.On Monday, the children of Keappaa-pulavu families exhibited their drawings at the temporary huts put up at the venue of their protest outside the SL Air Force camp situated along Nanthik-kadal lagoon.The uprooted Tamils from Valikaamam North in Jaffna and the student community along with the civil groups in Jaffna have vowed to bring a mass struggle demanding de-militarization and international guarantee for protecting the nation of Eezham Tamils from all forms of genocide.