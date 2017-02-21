Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from military slavery in North

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 21 February 2017, 23:30 GMT]
The occupying Sinhala military of genocidal Sri Lanka has stepped up search operations against Eezham Tamils who have escaped from slavery ’employment’, which was carried out to document that the SL military was also recruiting Tamils in North. Around 1,000 Tamil men and women were deceptively recruited to subservient deployment as technicians, carpenters, painters, flower garden workers, plumbers, farm slaves and as female servants to Sinhala ‘war commanders’ residing inside so-called High Security Zones. These ‘workers’ were put on military's payroll and documented as Tamils serving in the genocidal military. More than 850 of the deceived and victimised males and females have managed to escape from the so-called military deployment. The SL military is now searching for the ‘missing’ slaves.

At the moment, there are only 154 Tamils in North among the ranks and files of the occupying military in Jaffna apart from the so-called ‘Civil Security Division’ paramilitary of 10,000 former LTTE members, who are also deployed as slave workers in farms and businesses run by the SL military in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.   In addition, some of the informants employed by the SL military for surveillance purposes are also on the payroll of the SL military. The exact number of such operatives is not known.   The majority of the ‘workers’ were given initial ‘training’ but were deployed as workers without access to weapons or ammunitions.

When the occupying military realised that majority of enlisted slaves were trying to escape, it started to deceive the Tamil ‘workers’ offering loans to the families of the victims with bonds attached to their continued ‘employment’.

On 12th February, the occupying SL Army from 511 Brigade accompanied by SL Police arrested a Tamil man at Neerveali South. The victim, who was trapped into slavery with bonded loan, was complaining that he was being subjected to sexual harassment at his ‘workplace’.

In the meantime, around 12,000 Sinhala military deserters in the South have been given general amnesty.

Several soldiers alleged with various crimes in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils have not been punished or subjected to legal action, rights activists in Jaffna said.


Chronology:
