LRC Director narrowly escapes assassination, land disputes in Batticaloa take violent turn

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 22 February 2017, 23:50 GMT]
Batticaloa District Director of Land Reforms Commission (LRC), Wimalarj Nesakumar, a Tamil from Ka'luthaava'lai, was shot and seriously injured by two unidentified men around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Mr Wimalaraj, who emerged from his residence as unknown men wearing helmets called him by name, was shot at least three times. The attackers intended to kill him, his family told the SL Police. The LRC Director has sustained three gunshot wounds. The terrible incident has taken place at a time when the LRC Director was involved in exposing the nature of land grab in the ‘public lands’ in Ea'raavoor, according to informed civil sources. Some sections were quick to blame Muslims due to the nature of land grab at Eea'raavoor, while others say there could be deeper ‘counter insurgency’ motives behind the timing of the violent act.

A section of Muslim settlers, having political connections with Colombo regime, have been engaged in seizing the lands in 1,500 acres of lands that come under the monitoring of LRC Director.

A Buddhist Vihara has also been erected in the disputed area, which is situated 15 km north of Batticaloa city.

The incident has also taken place at a time when Muslims from different corners of the island have been expressing their solidarity with Tamils in Mullaiththeevu who are staging a continuous struggle against SL military occupation of their lands at Keappaa-pulavu and the struggle gaining momentum across North-East.

Mr Nesakumar was appointed as LRC Deputy Director during the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa. The current political establishment in Colombo has been also considering to appoint a Sinhala or Muslim person as LRC Deputy Director in charge of the affairs over the ‘State lands’ in the district.

The seriously injured LRC Director was rushed to Ka'luvaangchik-kudi hospital and was quickly transferred to Intensive Care Unit at the Batticaloa Hospital.

Mr Nesakumar's residence is located 15 km south of Batticaloa city on Somasundaram Veethi at Ka'luthaava'lai, which is a Tamil village.

Tamil activists in Batticaloa, citing the 2015 assassination of Social Service Officer S. Mathisayan, questioned the ability of the SL Police or the justice system in bringing out the real motive and the culprits behind such crimes related to land and infrastructure disputes in the district.

* * *


The Land Reforms Commission was introduced in 1972 to appropriate lands from landowners who had more than 50 acres of agricultural lands in their possession.

While the stated intention was to redistribute lands to land less people, the State appropriation of lands in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils continued to be colonial in nature and genocidal in practice.

The Colombo-centric approach was to change the demography of the occupied country of Eezham Tamils.

Although there were certain land related provisions introduced in the 13th Amendment, under which the Provincial Councils were established, the right over ‘State land’ continues to be vested with the president of ‘Sri Lanka’ and the provincial councils in the North and East have no means of exercising full control over the land affairs.

In the meantime, geo-politically oriented manoeuvrings of external actors have also been upholding the Colombo-centric outlook of the unitary system.

The collaborating sections being promoted by these external actors are talking about a ‘non-descript’ approach deceiving the masses of all sections and are engaged in creatively facilitating a further consolidated Constitution maintaining the genocidal character of the SL State.


Related Articles:
01.06.15   Mathisayan's killing evokes fear among social activists in B..


Chronology:
22.02.17  LRC Director narrowly escapes assassination, land ..
21.01.17  Tamil land officials, uprooted villagers urge acti..
20.12.16  Public servants in East under increased pressure t..
15.12.16  Tamil landowners in Vaakarai coerced to sell their..
11.10.16  Austin Fernando schemes Muslim ploy for Sinhala co..
11.07.16  Sinhala goons, monk erect Buddha statue by force a..
07.07.16  Colombo wants Sinhala Buddhist temple at former mi..
03.06.15  Uprooted Tamils in Vaakarai demand back lands conf..
23.10.13  SL military schemes Sinhalicisation of Vaakarai co..
14.05.13  SL military collects details of uninhabited lands ..
08.02.13  SL military steps up land grab in Vaakarai, Battic..
11.06.11  SL Intelligence intimidates Tamils to sell lands o..
29.08.10  No Tamil doctors in Vaakarai government hospital
12.06.10  Sinhalese brought from South to settle in state la..
14.05.09  Tamil youth reported missing in Vaakarai
01.04.09  SLA officer attempts Sinhalese colonization in Bat..
17.03.09  SLA shoots dead 2 Tamil civilians in Batticaloa
18.12.08  2 SLA soldiers killed, 2 injured in Vaakarai
08.11.08  One killed, paramilitary camp attacked in Vaakarai
07.11.08  70 of 1,000 IDP families of Kaddaipa'richchaan rel..
06.11.08  SLA bars Vaakarai fishemen from taking food
26.10.08  TNA condemns forced participation of civilians in ..
22.03.08  Destroyed East villages, MP chronicles history
13.03.08  No compensation in sight for Vaakarai, Champoor vi..
10.12.07  Paramilitary marches civilians in Batticaloa
08.12.07  15,000 deprived of livelihood in Paduvaankarai
20.10.07  Convicts used as cover for Sinhala colonization in..
04.10.07  Gotabhaya bans transport of livestock from abandon..
13.09.07  U.S. Air Force medics collaborate with Sri Lankan ..
06.09.07  Final group of IDPs resettled in Eachchilampaththu
31.08.07  Batticaloa farmers want SLA to vacate occupied Agr..
28.04.07  Government officials visit Paduvankarai
15.01.07  Unfolding misery
11.01.07  Vaharai tragedy
07.01.07  SOS from Vaharai
04.01.07  MP urges UN to persuade Colombo on safe-haven
03.01.07  SLAF Kfir jets bomb Verugal
03.01.07  Vaharai residents celebrate New Year
02.01.07  29 Batticaloa schools not re-opened, occupied by I..
02.01.07  Kfirs bomb in Vaharai
01.01.07  Battle for Vaharai
30.12.06  SLAF Kfir jets bomb Vaharai
30.12.06  Hindu Congress condemns attack on Verugal Murugan ..
30.12.06  MP slams aerial bombardment on water refinery
29.12.06  Vaharai IDPs rally, demand International relief, r..
23.12.06  Critically ill Vaharai patients transferred to Bat..
23.12.06  Three pronged artillery barrage on Vaharai village..
21.12.06  Vaharai patient dies due to lack of medicine
20.12.06  Besieged Vaharai continues to starve
19.12.06  Humanitarian situation worsens in Vaharai
16.12.06  Declare Vaharai a safe zone ­-Trinco MP

 
Latest 15 Reports
22.02.17 23:50  
LRC Director narrowly escapes assassination, land disputes in Batticaloa take violent turn
21.02.17 23:30  
Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from military slavery in North
20.02.17 22:03   Photo
Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu families inspire struggling masses in North
19.02.17 11:38  
Keappaa-pulava protesters question silence of foreign diplomats, challenge ‘TNA optics’
18.02.17 01:52  
UK, Australia, have responsibility in halting Mullaiththeevu structural genocide
17.02.17 23:13   Photo
SL military puts up shoot-at-sight warning inside appropriated Keappaa-pulavu lands
16.02.17 22:11  
Maithiripala continues to deceive uprooted Tamils from militarized village in Ampaa'rai
15.02.17 19:00   Photo
Kokku'laay Tamils face multi-pronged structural genocide abetted by external assistance
14.02.17 22:51   Photo
Alternative grassroot activist Shanmugam Muttulingam passes away
13.02.17 19:26   Photo
Displaced Muslim women from Puththa'lam express solidarity with Keappa-pulavu families
12.02.17 23:07   Photo
Resettled government servants in Champoor complain of ethnic discrimination
11.02.17 23:01   Photo
Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu people continue protest for 11th day
10.02.17 20:50   Photo
Thousands mobilize in Ezhuka Thamizh in Batticaloa, denounce genocidal ‘Sri Lanka’
09.02.17 23:50   Photo
UN still failing on paradigm-setting ‘Sri Lanka’ reports on Myanmar
08.02.17 23:04   Photo
Occupying Colombo to expand airbase in Jaffna seizing more lands of Eezham Tamils
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38593
 
   