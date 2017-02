Kaaththaankudi Muslims express solidarity with uprooted Keappaa-pulavu Tamils

Protest in Kaaththaan-kudi

[TamilNet, Friday, 24 February 2017, 22:25 GMT]Meanwhile, several self-mobilised groups from different parts of the island, including Sinhala activists in South, have been visiting the people continuing their struggle in Keappa-pulavu.However, SL military was posing with guns and taking photographs of the protesters at Keappaa-pulavu and in Puthuk-kudiyiruppu throughout the week, journalists in Vanni said.Two uprooted Tamils from Keappaa-pulavu taking part in the continuous struggle told TamilNet this week that SL Air Force was continuing its threat of surveillance.Ms Iruthayarani Thavarasa said the SL Air Force commanders were using lands seized from her to make money. There are more than 50 coconut trees in her land, she said.Mr Vivekananthan Selliah, an articulate protester blamed Rajapaksa and Maithiripala as brothers of anti-Tamil politics. The SL military has put up so much barbed-wire in Keappaa-pulavu that the people get injured every time they step into the lands, he said. Provocated by the military stunt, Mr Vivekananthan bursted out at the SLAF personnel taking photographs at the entrance to the SLAF camp at Keappaa-pulavu.