Chemical weapon in KLIA and cluster bomb in Vanni [TamilNet, Saturday, 25 February 2017, 22:20 GMT]

AFP reports on Friday, citing Malaysian Police, indicated that the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother was assassinated at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with a lethal nerve agent called VX, manufactured for chemical warfare and listed by the UN as a weapon of mass destruction. As the question comes how the chemical weapon came to Malaysia, AFP cited ‘Sri Lankan’ Terrorism Professor Rohan Gunaratna stationed in Singapore saying that North Korea has previously used diplomatic pouches to smuggle items. The IC, its media and terrorism research outfits, miserably failing in international investigation on how the cluster bomb had reached genocidal Sri Lanka and was deployed against Tamil civilian masses herded into a zone in Vanni in a war upheld by a bandwagon, could only make a poor show on the current crime committed at KLIA, commented Tamil political observers.



South Korea condemned the use of the nerve agent as a "blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and other international norms," AFP reported.



A South Korean Ban-ki-moon, who is interested in the Presidency of South Korea, was presiding over the UN, when the cluster bomb was used on Tamil civilians and later when the investigations were diluted at the UN.



"I am outraged that the criminals used such a dangerous chemical in a public area," AFP cited Malaysia's Environment Minister, on the KLIA attack.



The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), whose member states include Malaysia and South Korea, said Friday the suspected use of a nerve agent was "deeply disturbing," AFP further reported.



Related Articles:

21.06.16





External Links:

PRI : Kim Jong-nam was killed by VX nerve agent, Malaysia says



Chronology:

25.02.17 Chemical weapon in KLIA and cluster bomb in Vanni 26.09.16 Sin of US, UN in Eezham War sets paradigm for Russ.. [TamilNet, Saturday, 25 February 2017, 22:20 GMT]South Korea condemned the use of the nerve agent as a "blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention and other international norms," AFP reported.A South Korean Ban-ki-moon, who is interested in the Presidency of South Korea, was presiding over the UN, when the cluster bomb was used on Tamil civilians and later when the investigations were diluted at the UN."I am outraged that the criminals used such a dangerous chemical in a public area," AFP cited Malaysia's Environment Minister, on the KLIA attack.The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), whose member states include Malaysia and South Korea, said Friday the suspected use of a nerve agent was "deeply disturbing," AFP further reported.21.06.16 Deminers remain tight-lipped over crucial traces of cluster,..