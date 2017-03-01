Keappaa-pulavu struggle continues, only one tenth of lands released

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 01 March 2017, 23:40 GMT]
Lands belonging 54 families were released in Pulak-kudiyiruppu of Keappaa-pulavu GS area after 29 days of continuous struggle on Wednesday. The families of Pulak-kudiyiruppu entered their lands in a mood of victory. However, the happiness lasted only a few minutes till they arrived premises of their lands to witness their houses and trees, which were standing there in full shape as late as on 30 January this year, had been completely erased to the grounds by the occupying Sinhala military that had a different plan of permanently seizing their lands. Many of the families were caught in pain and trauma caused by the memories of the loss of their loved ones in the genocidal onslaught. In the meantime, more than 128 families of Keappaa-pulavu and the remaining 30 of 84 families from Pulak-kudiyiruppu vowed to continue to the struggle until their lands completely released.



The resolve of Keappaa-pulavu people since 2012 has resulted in securing the release of three of four residential villages in Keappaa-pulavu GS area so far. Apart from the released villages of Sooriyaa-moaddai, Sooriya-puram and Pulak-kudiyiruppu now released, there are still families numbering around 145 who are deprived of their private lands in Keappaa-pulavu village.

At least 450 acres of lands belonging to the people are yet to be freed.

84 families were living in Pulak-kudiyiruppu. Only 54 of them were in possession of ownership to their lands. The remaining families should also be given lands, the representatives waging the struggle said.

37 of 54 families from Pulak-kudiyiruppu were satisfied with the extent of the lands released. 17 families were complaining that their lands were not fully returned.

Ms Akilandeswary Muthusamy and Ms Aswiny Ketheeswaran talked to TamilNet stating that their houses had been destroyed within the last one month.

Mrs Inthirany Vivekananthan who is from Keappaa-pulavu said her ancestors were living in the village for 6 generations and that there were 128 uprooted families who are fully prepared to continue their struggle.

Mrs Saraswathy Thanabalaisngam from Keappaa-pulavu was worried that SL military was going to destroy her house, which she had seen 6 months ago.

In the meantime, TNPF Leader and former parliamentarian Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, who has been actively involved in the struggle of de-militarising Keappaa-pulavu since 2012 said it was important to remind those expressing solidarity with the struggle of Keappaa-pulavu people that only around 48 acres of 500 acres have been released and that more than 145 families were still continuing the struggle to release their lands.

Women’s Rural Development Society leader Mrs Simidkadsan Chandraleela from Keappaa-pulavu also reiterated that the struggle of Keappaa-pulavu families would continue.

The families waging the struggle for the past 29 days say they are now increasingly concerned of their security, particularly the security of their children, as they have to go to school walking a long distance through the military zone.


Chronology:
01.03.17  Keappaa-pulavu struggle continues, only one tenth ..
24.02.17  Kaaththaankudi Muslims express solidarity with upr..
23.02.17  UN Human Rights mechanism in Geneva has disappoint..
20.02.17  Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu families inspire strugglin..
19.02.17  Keappaa-pulavu protesters question silence of fore..
18.02.17  UK, Australia, have responsibility in halting Mull..
17.02.17  SL military puts up shoot-at-sight warning inside ..
13.02.17  Displaced Muslim women from Puththa'lam express so..
11.02.17  Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu people continue protest fo..
06.02.17  Keappaa-pulavu protesters draw solidarity from Tam..
05.02.17  UN Human Rights Council misled on ground situation..
03.02.17  Uprooted families in PTK join de-militarisation st..
01.02.17  Uprooted Ezham Tamil women confront structural gen..
20.01.17  Sinhala military suppresses protests in Vanni prio..
04.01.16  Uprooted Tamils demand occupying SL military to va..
03.04.14  People of Keappaa-pulavu demand Gotabhaya to hand ..
03.04.14  SL military accelerates forced ‘resettlement’ perm..

 
Latest 15 Reports
01.03.17 23:40  
Keappaa-pulavu struggle continues, only one tenth of lands released
28.02.17 22:47  
SL military threat against civil organisations reaches serious level in Batticaloa
27.02.17 23:02   Photo
Tamil protest targets embassies in Colombo, demands ultimatum at Geneva
26.02.17 23:08   Photo
Popular Tamil Eelam singer SG Shanthan passes away
25.02.17 22:20  
Chemical weapon in KLIA and cluster bomb in Vanni
24.02.17 22:25   Photo
Kaaththaankudi Muslims express solidarity with uprooted Keappaa-pulavu Tamils
23.02.17 21:14  
UN Human Rights mechanism in Geneva has disappointed families of enforced disappeared
22.02.17 23:50  
LRC Director narrowly escapes assassination, land disputes in Batticaloa take violent turn
21.02.17 23:30  
Sinhala military chases 850 Tamil escapees from military slavery in North
20.02.17 22:03   Photo
Uprooted Keappaa-pulavu families inspire struggling masses in North
19.02.17 11:38  
Keappaa-pulavu protesters question silence of foreign diplomats, challenge ‘TNA optics’
18.02.17 01:52  
UK, Australia, have responsibility in halting Mullaiththeevu structural genocide
17.02.17 23:13   Photo
SL military puts up shoot-at-sight warning inside appropriated Keappaa-pulavu lands
16.02.17 22:11  
Maithiripala continues to deceive uprooted Tamils from militarized village in Ampaa'rai
15.02.17 19:00   Photo
Kokku'laay Tamils face multi-pronged structural genocide abetted by external assistance
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38600
 
   