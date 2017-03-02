SL Minister, Councillor behind veiled threats to LRC Director in Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Thursday, 02 March 2017, 19:27 GMT]Prior to the assassination attempt, Mr Wimalraj had complained to his superiors at the LRC in Colombo, specifically mentioning the names of the SL Deputy Minister and the EPC Councillor, who are Tamil-speaking Muslims from Batticaloa.Mr Wimalraj narrowly escaped assassination after being shot thrice by two unknown attackers at the entrance of his residence at Ka’luthaa-va’lai.In the meantime, SL Police had detained a security guard attached to Batticaloa District Secretariat, for 48 hours after producing the person at the Circuit Magistrate's Court at Ea'raavoor. The detained person was released on Wednesday.Mr Wimalraj is being treated at a private hospital in Colombo.