SL Military Intelligence wages shadow war against Champoor people

[TamilNet, Thursday, 16 March 2017, 23:13 GMT]The Intelligence officers have been harassing the mediation board members and the local justice bodies to leave all civil disputes at the hand of the occupying SL Police.The people of Champoor have been maintaining their local bodies to resolve disputes and to improve their livelihood and education at village level for decades. But, the SL military is perceiving the self-mobilisation of Champoor people as a continuation of the de-facto Tamil Eelam administration that existed during the times of the LTTE.Similar trends of SL military intelligence trying to bring the RDS leaders under their direct control and influence have also been reported in Batticaloa in recent weeks.In Champoor, the SL military is threatening the grassroots bodies to send all civil disputes for SL Police investigation.There is a widespread feeling among the people that Champoor has become a military run 'internment village'.Without ensuring de-militarization of Champoor, it would not be possible to arrest the structural genocide against the nation of Eezham Tamils, rights activists in Trincomalee say.