Handover investigations to international judicial mechanism, NPC tells Geneva[TamilNet, Friday, 17 March 2017, 09:26 GMT]
While the uprooted people and the families of enforced disappeared in Trincomalee, Vavuniyaa, Mullaiththeevu, Ki'linochchi and Jaffna are staging continuous protests demanding the UN human rights regime in Geneva not to provide any more ‘time and space’ for the genocidal SL State and its military to escape accountability on international crimes committed in the land of Eezham Tamils, the elected council of Northern Province passed a resolution echoing the feelings of the people on the ground and urged the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to refer the case to an international judicial mechanism. “[W]ithout truth, justice and an equitable political solution, neither reconciliation nor permanent peace is possible”, the NPC resolution said and said that the international community should initiate a UN-mediated negotiation process to resolve the national question.
At minimum, the SL State should recognize Tamil people as a distinct nation entitled to self-determination in the merged and contiguous North-East and provide a ‘full and complete’ federalism with explicit declaration and recognition of such system in the Constitution, the NPC resolution said.
Protest at Nalloor Jaffna, demands international judges to investigate crimes reported in the island
Uprooted families from Keappaa-pulavu stage protest in front of Mullaiththeevu base of occupying SL military
Families of enforced disappeared at the hands of occupying SL military staging a protest at Vadamaraadchi East
The uprooted people and the families of enforced disappeared are planning to continue their struggle to the end of this year demanding concrete action from the international community.
Families of enforced disappeared in Vadamaraadchi East have joined the struggle launching a continuous protest at Maruthangkea'ni for the third day on Friday. The families of enforced disappeared in Ki'linochchi are continuing their protest for 26th day.
In the meantime, Major General W B D P Fernando, the commander of occupying SL Army in Mullaiththeevu, having the main base for the district at Keappaa-pulavu, was trying to stop the people of Keappaa-pulavu from continuing their struggle through the SL Judiciary.
However, the Judge at Mullaiththeevu Magistrate court on Thursday rejected the attempt made the SL Police to issue an interim injunction to prevent the peaceful struggle being waged by the uprooted families.
SL military has sent instructions to SL police to deploy police commandos in the coming week as it was expecting the peaceful protesters to escalate the protest targeting 22 March when the issue is scheduled to be addressed by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Following the NPC Council Resolution, the uprooted people from Valikaamam North and organisations representing the enforced disappeared took to the street in Jaffna on Thursday. Their protest march demanded de-militarisation and urged the UN to change the course and impose international investigators in the so-called transitional justice project, which has not delivered anything so far in the island.
Full text of the NPC Resolution follows:
My No: R/88/2017/355
15.03.2017
The Northern Provincial Council of Sri Lanka resolves that:
