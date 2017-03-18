Maithiripala's petition system causes grievances to uprooted Tamils in Jaffna [TamilNet, Saturday, 18 March 2017, 22:41 GMT]

The occupying Army of genocidal Sri Lanka has started to harass the uprooted families in Valikaamam North in Jaffna, who have recently sent petitions to SL Presidential Secretariat through the ‘Tell the President of Sri Lanka’ programme. SL military officers are visiting the families that had complained about their lands and properties in militarized Valikaamam North. The visiting Sinhala military officers want the complaining families to sell their lands to military itself or to lease out their lands and properties on longer term contracts. SL military is seeking all means to permanently and legally grab the lands and properties in the coastal area that have been transformed into military resorts. Similarly, the owners of agricultural lands in the fertile red soil, have also been asked by the SL military to consider selling their lands to the occupying military.



SL military is running farms and industries in the former High Security Zone and it aims to transform the area into a Sinhala Military Zone.



Those demanding resettlement are only being allowed into resettle in pockets of lands determined by the military. Some of the families, who have no lands, are also being dumped into the so-called housing schemes being built in former limestone quarry lands by the SL military.



SL Ministry of Resettlement and UN agencies based in Colombo are also backing the military-led so-called resettlement, which is characterised as structural genocide against the nation of Eezham Tamils.



“Tell the president” is a ‘Grievance Management’ programme primarily targeting the Sinhala masses in the South.



The programme is causing more grievances to uprooted Tamils in North when Sinhala military is dealing with the complaints, say representatives of uprooted people in Valikaamam North.



The SL presidential secretariat has passed the details of the complaining families to SL Defence Ministry, which also comes under Mr Maithiripala Sirisena, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the occupying Sinhala military.



In the meantime, the representatives of Uprooted Tamils in Valikaamam North urge Diaspora Tamils who want to sell their lands to be sensitive to who is trying buy the lands from them. Some of the Diaspora Tamils visiting their homeland have been deceived to sell the lands to SL military, which has transformed their houses into resorts.



Chronology:

