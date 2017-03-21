Asian Development Bank to fund Sinhalicisation port project in Jaffna [TamilNet, Tuesday, 21 March 2017, 22:17 GMT]

7,000 million rupees have been allocated by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to upgrade one of the three harbours, which have been selected by genocidal Sri Lanka in the Jaffna district for Sinhalicisation through militarization and ‘development’, civil sources in Jaffna said. The Point Pedro Harbour, which has been a military zone for a long time and which has been deployed by the intruding Sinhala fishermen from South for Multi Day Boat fishing has already been taken over by Colombo’s Ports Authority (SLPA) and Ceylon Fishery Harbours Corporation (CFHC). SL Army’s 524 division is still stationed in the lands that belong to the Customs Department just opposite the PPT Harbour.



7 ports coming under SLPA (Image courtesy: slpa.lk)



The KKS Harbour, already ‘developed’ by India has not been handed over to civil authorities in North. Eezham Tamils are unable to access the KKS Harbour for their use or development.



In the meantime, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is also planning to work with the SL military to ‘develop’ minor jetties for uprooted Tamil fishermen, who are being dumped into pockets of lands being released.



Kurunakar, situated in the suburb of Jaffna city is also being targeted for future ‘development’ for Sinhalicisation.



While the SL State is getting ‘time and space’ at Geneva and the UN Development Agency is collaborating through SL Ministry for Rehabilitation and Resettlement to the military-run schemes, the ADB is investing in big-scale for the construction of a harbour which is going to be a hub to continue the structural genocide against Eezham Tamil fishermen.



The islets off Jaffna are already militarized by SL Navy and the coast of Mayiliddi in Valikaamam North which has the richest fishing beds in the seas off Jaffna remains under SL military control.



The coast from Mullaiththeevu to Mukaththuvaaram in Karaithu’raip-pattu has been completely seized by the fishermen from South.



Chronology:

