62 families in Champoor demand lands back from abandoned coal power plant

The GS divisions targeted by SL military and economic zones of occupation [Map courtesy: Environment Impact Assessment Report]

[TamilNet, Sunday, 26 March 2017, 22:14 GMT]The drainage was initially schemed across 1/3 of Kadatkaraich-cheanai at the width of 100 meters and at the length of 400 meters. The canal was also schemed across Champoor at the width of 20 meters and at the length of 400 meters.The land owners have been repeatedly urging the government officials to respond to their request to release the seized lands. But, the officials have not secured any concrete response from the SL authorities in Colombo.In the meantime, a SL minister was trying to construct a housing scheme for outside labourers who are to be settled among the resettled Tamils.