SL military harasses Tamil farmers in Ma’nmunaip-pattu village

[TamilNet, Monday, 27 March 2017, 17:15 GMT]
The soldiers of the occupying Sinhala military stationed at 5th Mile Post on Kalmunai – Batticaloa Road are harassing the owners of grape farms in the village of Thaazhang-kudaa, located in Ma’n-munaip-pattu DS division, by openly stealing away dry stems of grape trees without seeking permission from the owners of the farms. The Tamil families, now engaged in grape farming in the lands approached the SL military personnel and reminded the Sinhala soldiers that they were in fact stealing the trees belonging to the people. But, the Sinhala military personnel responded aggressively, threatening the families.

More than 30 Eezham Tamil farmers received 3 acres of lands for grape farming per family. The 100 acres of farming lands were seized by the occupying military in

During the times of war, the occupying SL military and the Special Task Force (STF) destroyed the farm citing ‘security’ reasons. The Sinhala commandos used to take cover and open fire at anyone who walked into the farms.

The farmers complain that they are now being reminded of the times of war as the SL military uses to enter their lands to seize dry wood whenever it engages in partying at the military camp.

 
