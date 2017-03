Genocidal Colombo sentences 60-year-old Tamil activist to 20 years in prison

Kanagasabai Thevathasan

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 29 March 2017, 22:10 GMT]The latest move by the SL judiciary comes after the SL State received appeasement by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, which was instrumental in expediting more time and space for Sri Lanka escape at the Human Rights Council.Imprisoned for several years, Mr Thevathasan has been repeatedly staging hunger strikes and protests since 2010.Each time when he launched peaceful protests, his struggle was contained by SL ministers, including the Justice Minister Rauff Hakeem, who were promising to expedite his case through the 'Special Court'.The so-called Special Court, which was announced to expedite the cases related to Tamil prisoners, has been dealing with the cases of the political prisoners as criminal offenders.The SL State was denying to recognize the Tamil prisoners as political prisoners.The SL judiciary and all other mechanisms and the military infrastructure have been protecting top military commanders involved in the genocidal and war crimes as war heroes while Tamils who were assisting the LTTE as part of their political struggle are being sentenced with punishments after languishing in the prisons, commented Tamil legal activists in Colombo.