Tamil villagers severely disturbed by Sinhala soldiers at Ampaa’rai village

[TamilNet, Thursday, 30 March 2017, 18:51 GMT]
A military base of the occupying Army of genocidal Sri Lanka, stationed at Veappaiyadi in Annamalai 02 GS area of Naavithan-ve’li division in Ampaa’rai district, has been causing a number of inconveniences to Eezham Tamil villagers at the village, says T. Kalaiyarasan, an elected provincial councilor of the Eastern Province. The villagers are afraid of the harassing Sinhala soldiers and are unable to attend hospital, which is situated near the military base. A temple and a school are also located nearby. The civil authorities are unable to reconstruct the hospital as the SL military is stationed at the site. Around 486 Tamil families are living in the village. The SLA moved in after the notorious Special Task Force (STF), which was stationed at the locality since 1990 left the village in 2012.

The SL military base at Veappaiyadi is located in 7 acres of lands.

The occupying Sinhala military is using the offices and the lands belonging to the Irrigation Department.

The irrigation compound should be handed over to civil authorities and Tamil youth and un-employed graduates could be employed to improve the livelihood of the people. The presence of SL military is a big impediment to the peace and development of the village, Mr Kalaiyarasan further said.

Colombo has deployed the military wherever Tamils live in large numbers in the district. The SL State is waging demographic and structural changes through military deployment harassing Tamils, the EPC councillor said.


