Colombo seizes Muslims’ land in Trincomalee for geopolitical exploitation

[TamilNet, Friday, 31 March 2017, 20:17 GMT]
Eastern Governor Austin Fernando, who is a former Defence Secretary under the UNP government, is scheming to alienate lands to an external power through Sinhala militarization of Tamil-speaking Muslims’ Karumalai-oottu village in Trincomalee Town and Gravets division where a 6-decades old Mosque was demolished by the occupying Sinhala military in 2014. Now, a military base is going to be constructed at 4.65 hectares of lands near the demolished mosque. The lands have been officially allocated through the divisional secretary, civil sources said. During the regime of Rajapaksa, 1,200 acres of lands, from Prima flourmill to Karumalai-oottu, including Ve’l’lai-ma’nal and Clappenburg Bay were given to China on a long term lease. Now, the Eastern Governor is negotiating a deal with another foreign power, Tamil civil sources in Trincomalee said.

Divisional secretary S. Arulraj has alienated the lands to the SL military under the instruction of Mr Austin Fernando.

The China Bay area and the Prima flourmill surroundings are already Sinhalicised. 

Colombo’s plan is two-fold: Sinhalicising Trincomalee on one hand to have the demographic control, and on the other hand converting it into a functioning major military base of international importance, so that all the powers in the world have to be always in negotiating terms with the Sinhala-Buddhist State in Colombo.

Batti
The Kudaas of Trincomalee. [Satellite image courtesy: Google Earth]
Demographic genocide in Trincomalee
Demographic genocide in Trincomalee

 
