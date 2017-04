Colombo's ‘resettlement’ assistance traps Champoor Tamils into private mortgage

[TamilNet, Tuesday, 04 April 2017, 23:33 GMT]Among the 158 houses that have been completed, 58 house-owners are now facing serious financial problems due to the politics of Colombo being executed through Moothoor Divisional Secretariat.Once a self-sustained people, the people of Champoor are now being victimised by the Colombo-centric system, commented rights activists in Trincomalee.New Delhi should also be held accountable for the losses as it was promoting the coal power plant project coupled with Colombo’s de-population of Champoor during the regime of Mahinda Rajapaksa.Time has come for Eezham Tamils to mobilize their resources and demand compensation from the SL State and the powers that abetted Colombo’s physical genocide and the structural genocide.In the meantime, the officials of SL Ministry of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation, Resettlement and Hindu Affairs in Colombo are claiming that their ministry has provided all necessary funds to the Divisional Secretariat in Moothoor to complete the housing project.Tamil activists in Trincomalee have urged journalists and political activists to investigate the matter and bring the facts and figures to the public.