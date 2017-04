Sinhala police attempts to evict Tamils from fishing Paadu in Naayaa'ru

The location of the newly Sinhalicised division in the Mullaiththeevu district that will be wedging North and East, created after erasing out traditional Tamil villages and renaming it from Ma'nalaa'ru in Tamil to Weli-Oya in Sinhala. [Satellite image courtesy: Google Earth. Legend by TamilNet]

[TamilNet, Thursday, 06 April 2017, 19:17 GMT]The Paadu is maintained by the Naayaa'ru fishermen's society.But, the SL police is claiming that the area is a 'State land' without any legal documentation.Knowing very well that the argument would not be accepted by the courts, the Sinhala policemen are deploying threat and violence against the Tamil fishermen in an attempt to evict them from their last stand at Naayaa'ru, the fishing society representatives further said.The SL police, backing the intruding fishermen from South, is determined to chase Tamil fishermen completely out from their territorial sea between Naayaa'ru and Mukaththuvaaram.At least 900 Sinhala fishermen have occupied all the fishing Paaadus at Naayaa'ru. While many of the Sinhala fishermen have one boat per fisherman, one among them owns 67 boats. The SL police is not prepared to take any action against the intruders.SL Navy in civil is collaborating with the Sinhala fishermen.In the meantime, intruding Sinhala fishermen at Kokku'laay, which is situated south of Naayaa'ru have been claiming that a fishing Paadu of Tamils was 'carved out' from what Colombo's Fisheries ministry had 'allocated' for them. Three Sinhala fishermen lodged a case with the backing of SL police at Mullaiththeevu courts against the Tamil fishermen.Mullaiththeevu District Judge M.S.M. Samsudeen has issued a restraining order halting both the Tamil and Sinhala fishermen from using that Paadu at Kokku'laay. But, Sinhala fishermen continue to engage in fishing with the backing of occupying SL military and police while Tamil fishermen fearing arrest are unable to engage in fishing.The Divisional Secretary has submitted necessary documents proving the right of Tamil fishermen to the Paadu, legal sources in Mullaiththeevu said. The case is to be taken for investigation on 24th April by the Court.