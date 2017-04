Time has come for joint action by protesting masses: NPC Councillor

[TamilNet, Saturday, 08 April 2017, 21:13 GMT]The NPC Councillor accompanied by ITAK youth wing leader V.S. Sivakaran, also proposed the people in Musali to send their delegates for a joint meeting with NPC Chief Minister C.V. Wigneswaran.Unlike the politicians who come accompanied with journalists and seek publicity through staging interviews, Ms Sasitharan took an initiative bringing 20 people with her, cooked and served food to the uprooted people and spent 5 hours with the protesters listening to their problems. She also visited Mu値段k-ku値am Church, the protesting families said.The Tamil-speaking Muslims at Ma池ichchuk-kaddi, staging their protest against the Gazette notification by the SL State were also encouraged to see the solidarity coming from the NPC Councillor and the families of the enforced disappeared to their struggle, which is taking place just 200 meters away from the protest of Mu値値ik-ku値am people.ITAK Youth Wing leader Sivakaran said SL State was deceiving the people without respecting even the commitments made by it at Geneva in return of getting extended time and space at Geneva Human Rights Council.