Tamil people in Ampaa’rai prepared for protests, but not Tamil politicians [TamilNet, Sunday, 09 April 2017, 20:14 GMT]

Tamil politicians elected to SL Parliament and the Eastern Provincial Council are not coming forward to launch protests against genocidal land grab by the occupying Sinhala military and the notorious Special Task Force, complain grassroots activists from Thirukkoayil, Naavithan-ve’li, Aalaiyadi-vempu, Chammaa-thu’ri and Kalmunai divisional secretariat divisions. The presence of military and STF in private and public lands is hampering the resettlement by sustaining a war-like deployment in the Tamil areas. It is also an impediment to education and the recommencement of livelihood of the Tamil people.



Sinhala soldiers of the occupying Sri Lanka Army's 24 Division are deployed in large numbers at Ka'napathi-puram in Malvaththai village, which is located 9 km west of Chammaa'thu'rai town. The military is occupying public lands belonging to the broadcasting cooperation and private lands belonging to 43 Tamil families in the village coming under Chamaa-thu’rai division.



A military base at Veappaiyadi in Annamalai 02 GS area of Naavithan-ve’li division in Ampaa’rai district has been causing numerous inconveniences to the people. The SLA is stationed at the building belonging to the Irrigation Department since 2012.



The SL military is maintaining a large camp at the extent of 2-acres of lands belonging to Kalliyan-theevu Government Tamil Mixed School in Thirukkoayil division. An STF base is located at Kaagnchirang-kudaa junction and there are two more military bases at Thaa’ndiyadi and Kagnchi-kudichchaa’ru in the same division.



At Aalaiyadi-vempu division, the STF is occupying private lands at Kaarai-theevu and the SLA is occupying Ka’n’naki Vithiyaalayam School in addition to a military base at 40th Mile Post.



The self-mobilized protests in Keappaa-pulavu and Mu’l’lik-ku’lam have giving inspiration to the people in the East to launch protests demanding de-militarisation, the activists in Ampaa’rai further said.



