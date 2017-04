People express solidarity with protests, low-key New Year in North-East

Protest march in Vavuniyaa

Ki'linochchi People of Keappaa-pulavu marked the day as a ‘funeral day’ Sinhala soldiers in civil accompanied with their families visiting from South wanted to mark New Year with protesting Tamils outside their cantonment. The uprooted families politely declined the proposal for joint marking. Keappaa-pulavu

[TamilNet, Saturday, 15 April 2017, 11:18 GMT]The protesters were flying black flags and continued their protests in black clothes.It became clear on Friday that the continuing protests across the districts have caused a huge impact in the minds of the people.The protest in Vavuniyaa reached 50th day on Friday.Both the uprooted people waging their protests at Keappaa-pulavu (Mullaiththeevu), Mu'l'lik-ku'lam (Mannaar) and at Pa'n'naa-ka'ndi (Ki'linochchi) were encouraged to see the increasing support of the people from of all walks of life.One could clearly see the divide among the people in the island on the New Year day with spectacular celebrations in the South.