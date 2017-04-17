Genocidal Sri Lanka erects Buddha statues in Muslim areas in Trincomalee [TamilNet, Monday, 17 April 2017, 23:47 GMT]

A Buddha statue with a temple-like construction has been put up along the entrance to Trincomalee through Ki’n’niyaa bridge at a locality with predominantly Tamil-speaking Muslims. The Buddha temple has been put up within the last 3 weeks. Sinhala policemen and homeguards have been deployed to provide security to the temple 24 hours a day from a checkpost just opposite the temple along the A-15 Trincomalee – Ki’n’’niyaa Road. The statue has been put up within the Tsunami zone in the public lands, where a ferry point was situated before the times of Ki’n’inyaa bridge, the residents said. The move of erecting Buddhist temples with armed protection is a Constitutional tactic to spearhead Sinhala colonisation, Tamil-speaking political observers in Trincomalee said.







The newly erected Buddha statue is located opposite a military check post at the junction where the road from Marble Beach Air Force Resort connects with the A15 Road.



They were also citing similar Buddha statues being erected at several localities in the district, especially in places where Tamil-speaking Muslims live in large numbers.



The locality is situated 15 km south of Trincomalee city and is located between the administrative divisions of Ki’n’niyaa and Trincomalee Town and Gravets.



Although the SL Constitution attempts to project all religions as having equal status, the constitutional provision of ‘foremost place’ and various other arrangements such as the SL police having a special division to protect the Buddhism under the guidance of SL Ministry of Buddha Sasana, have made it a crime if anyone attempts to peacefully dismantle even a Buddha statue in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils



Article 9 (chapter II) of the current Sri Lankan constitution promulgated in 1978 says "The Republic of Sri Lanka shall give to Buddhism the foremost place and accordingly it shall be the duty of the State to protect and foster the Buddha Sasana.."



Eezham Tamils say that this Article constitutes a particular obstacle in negotiating any degree of autonomy with the genocidal State of Sri Lanka because it is an 'entrenched' section of the constitution.



