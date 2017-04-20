Apart from the coastal stretch of Mu'l'lik-ku'lam, the occupying SL Navy has also seized hundreds of acres of fertile agricultural lands in Musali.

Protest organised by Catholic community in Mannaar on Wednesday. ITAK leader and parliamentarian Mavai Senthirajah and ITAK parliamentarian Sivagnanam Shritharan from Ki'linochchi took part in the protest along with NPC councillors from Mannaar

Tamil Catholic protesters in Mannaar carrying slogans condemning the SL State. One of the slogans says: “We don't need a leadership that cannot understand the minds of Tamil people”. The slogan was targeting Sampanthan and Sumanthiran in the ITAK hierarchy.

Hundreds of acres of agricultural lands are also occupied by the SL Air Force in Keappaa-pulavu.

SL Air Force at Keappaa-pulavu is engaged in constructing new buildings inside the occupied zone while people are waging protests outside the military cantonment.

The text of invitation sent by SL Minister D.M. Swamithan to selected community leaders in North to take part in a conference with genocidal SL military commanders in Colombo on 24 April

SL Air Force built ‘military-resort’ in Keappaa-pulavu has also become an ‘exclusive’ resort for Sinhala visitors from South. A Buddha vihara is also being constructed inside the occupied zone, all in the lands occupied from Tamil families at Keappaa-pulavu.