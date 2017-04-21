Muslim land-owners confront extremist Sinhala monks in Ampaa’rai

[TamilNet, Friday, 21 April 2017, 20:03 GMT]
A Sinhala Buddhist monk from Kalmunai with a group of Sinhala extremists, this week deployed heavy vehicles and machinery to put up a road and expand the locality of a hilltop known as Maayak-kalli-malai, where they had placed a Buddha statue in October 2016 amidst opposition from Tamils and Muslims who live at the locality, situated in I’rakkaamam division of Ampaa’raid district. On Thursday, Muslim residents were summoned through a speaker announcement from the nearby mosque and marched towards the hilltop and confronted the extremist monks and their construction workers and demanded the intruders to stop the construction work. The protesters cited a complaint made by the land-owner where the intruding monks had placed the Buddha statue.

Although Divisional Secretary M.M. Nazir was reluctant to act against the monks, the protesters succeeded in thwarting the intruding monks through their mobilization.

The hillock is located between a Tamil village, known as Maa’nikka-madu and a Muslim village known as Varip-paddaang-cheanai.

Around 150 Tamils also live at the locality.

SL Archaeology Department officials were also present at the time of the protest, news sources in Ampaa’rai said.

Sinhala Buddhist monks have stepped up their intrusion at several locations of Tamil-speaking Muslims in Trincomalee and Ampaa'rai districts of the Eastern province in recent weeks.


Related Articles:
17.04.17   Genocidal Sri Lanka erects Buddha statues in Muslim areas in..


Chronology:
21.04.17  Muslim land-owners confront extremist Sinhala monk..
03.11.16  Genocidal Colombo deploys Tamils against Muslims i..

 
Latest 15 Reports
21.04.17 20:03  
Muslim land-owners confront extremist Sinhala monks in Ampaa’rai
20.04.17 19:55   Photo
SL deceptions multiply as protests demanding lands intensify in Vanni
19.04.17 23:05   Photo
Countries backing Colombo in UNHRC complicit in genocide against Eezham Tamils: Ravikaran
18.04.17 22:03   Photo
Direct involvement of SL Fisheries Department in Kokku'laay structural genocide exposed
17.04.17 23:47   Photo
Genocidal Sri Lanka erects Buddha statues in Muslim areas in Trincomalee
16.04.17 23:29  
SL military, Resettlement ministry jointly deceive uprooted Valikaamam Tamils
15.04.17 11:18   Photo
People express solidarity with protests, low-key New Year in North-East
14.04.17 19:18  
Swaminathan’s ministry neglects reconstruction of temples in Ampaa’rai
13.04.17 19:51   Photo
Colombo grabs private lands in strategic Vaakarai through long-term leasing
12.04.17 16:21  
Sophisticated white-van abductions continue unabated in Jaffna
11.04.17 18:57   Photo
UN, Western governments fund genocidal Sinhala militarisation of Vanni
10.04.17 23:30  
Colombo wants discarded confessions obtained through torture reused against political prisoners
09.04.17 20:14  
Tamil people in Ampaa’rai prepared for protests, but not Tamil politicians
08.04.17 21:13  
Time has come for joint action by protesting masses: NPC Councillor
07.04.17 23:14   Photo
SL military releases 0.6% of occupied Valikaamam lands with big propaganda
 
Find this article at:
http://www.tamilnet.com/art.html?catid=13&artid=38654
 
   