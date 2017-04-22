“Why is Sirisena dodging to meet me,” asks mother of enforced-disappeared girl in Vavuiniyaa [TamilNet, Saturday, 22 April 2017, 23:17 GMT]

Jeyavanitha Kasippillai, the mother of Jeromy Kasippillai reported missing at the age of 16 at Iraddai-vaaykkaal in Mullaiththeevu during the genocidal onslaught in 2009, has been claiming that her daughter’s photo appeared six years later in an election propaganda meeting. Jeromy was featured with SL President Maithiripala Sirisena on 07 January, 2015. Mrs Kasippillai managed to meet the Mr Sirisena in person on 07 August 2015 in Jaffna and the SL President promised the mother to trace the whereabouts of the girl featured in the photo with him. All he needed was just 27 days. Now, 19 months have elapsed and there has been no response from Mr Sirisena or anyone else, she says. “I have taken several attempts to meet him again. But, he dodges to meet me. I don’t know why,” the trauma-stricken mother who has been on a continuous protest for 58 days in Vavuniyaa told TamilNet on Saturday.







“I was happy to see my daughter in school uniform. There were also three other ‘missing’ children in the same photo,” Jeyavanitha says.



Her daughter was reported missing when SL military entered Iraddai-vaaykkaal on 04 March, 2009.



“When I am unable to see my daughter who was in school uniform somehwere, then what would be the fate of the others who are yet to see any sign of their kith and kin, I wonder,” she says.



“I want to know why Mr Sirisena is avoiding to meet me. I know that there have been investigators trying to identify my daughter from others in my village. But, why are they not giving me an answer,” she asks.



