SL Police ranks first in appropriation of private properties in 6 of 14 divisions of Batticaloa

[TamilNet, Sunday, 23 April 2017, 22:02 GMT]
At least 77 private land-owners from 6 divisions in Batticaloa have recently complained that their lands are still under the custody of the occupying SL Police, SL Army and SL Police, according to Ilangkai Thamizh Arasuk Kadchi (ITAK) Parliamentarian S. Yogeswaran, who revealed the details to ITAK activists in Kiraan at a meeting on Sunday. SL Police is occupying large number of private properties, according to the complaints, followed by SL Army and SL Navy. The land grab by SL Police is primarily for the camps of the occupying Special Task Force (STF) commandos, a notorious terror unit trained once by the British. The STF is a full-fledged outfit organized under the SL Police Department.

The administrative divisions mostly affected by the land grab of private properties, according to the complaints received by Mr Yogeswaran are Koa’ralaip-pattu North (Vaakarai), Koa’raip-pattu (Vaazhaich-cheanai), Koa’ra’laip-pattu South (Kiraan), Ea’raavoor-pattu (Chengkaladi), Ma’nmunaip-pattu (Aaraip-pattai) and Ma’nmunai-North (Batticaloa).

The STF functions as an extended arm of the SL military receiving instructions from the SL Defence Ministry in Colombo.

The STF was directly engaged in brutal acts of genocide in the East as well as in Vanni during the war.

After the genocidal onslaught in May 2009, Colombo has been stepping up the deployment of the notorious STF commandos in all the districts in the Northern and Eastern provinces.

There are currently more than 8,000 STF personnel attached to 69 camps, most of them situated in the occupied country of Eezham Tamils in the North and East of the island.

The STF, which is an extended arm of the SL military, organised as a full-fledged military organized under the SL Police Department, has been directly involved in the genocidal crimes in the East for a long time.

Phil Miller, a researcher for Corporate Watch in London has in recent times brought out facts with evidences on the British complicity in training more than 3,500 Sri Lankan ‘policemen’ including the STF commandos and senior commanders. The British assistance was being provided while the STF was directly engaged in acts of genocide in the East as well as in Vanni.

In a classified memo written by US's Sri Lanka Ambassador Robert Blake in October 2006 to Washington, ten months after the massacre of five students in Trincomalee, SL presidential sibling Basil Rajapakse had admitted that Special Task Force (STF) was responsible for the killings, according to a WikiLeaks document.


