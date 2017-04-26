SL military deploys sophisticated surveillance against peaceful protesters

[TamilNet, Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 23:35 GMT]
The occupying Sinhala military, which has established its so-called ‘security forces headquarters’ for Mulllaiththeevu district at Keappaa-pulavu has transforming the area into a Sinhala Buddhist establishment with exclusive military-resort for Sinhala visitors. The Sinhala military has been deploying military photographers and documenting those visiting the protesting families for a long time. Now, it has further put up sophisticated CCTV surveillance equipment to record everything continuously. Along with veiled threats of future targeting of those visiting the protesters, the SL military has been trying to contain the protest through deceptive offers from the SL ‘Resettlement’ Ministry.



482 acres of lands belonging to 138 families are being hurriedly turned into a Sinhala Military Zone while the protesters are waging their continuous protest just outside the military cantonment.

The Sinhala military has already seized thousands of acres of lands in the district through lands that are claimed by SL Forest and Wildlife departments of the SL State.

In the meantime, funds provided by Western countries are being channelled to the occupying military establishment through SL Resettlement Ministry. The military is trying to deceive the people promising alternative lands and money while the money is also being used to construct and fortify Buddhist vihara inside the ‘Sinhala Military Zone’.

Deploying surveillance equipment, journalists and activists who express solidarity with Keappaa-pulavu families, are being documented with the intention of future ‘white-van’ abductions or other forms of harassments, say Tamil activists in Mullaiththeevu district.

In the meantime, the entire coastal stretch of Mullaiththeevu is being occupied by Sinhala colonists through the backing of various ministries in Colombo.


