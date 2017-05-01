30.04.17 23:45
Sirisena’s deceptive PR campaign exposed in Jaffna
29.04.17 18:14
SL Governor in East sophisticatedly promotes controversial Buddha statue in Ampaa'rai
27.04.17 22:18
North-East shuts down, Tamil protests gain momentum
23.04.17 22:02
SL Police ranks first in appropriation of private properties in 6 of 14 divisions of Batticaloa
22.04.17 23:17
“Why is Sirisena dodging to meet me,” asks mother of enforced-disappeared girl in Vavuiniyaa
19.04.17 23:05
Countries backing Colombo in UNHRC complicit in genocide against Eezham Tamils: Ravikaran
18.04.17 22:03
Direct involvement of SL Fisheries Department in Kokku'laay structural genocide exposed
