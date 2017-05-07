SL Forest Department schemes seizure of lands released by occupying military in Champoor

[TamilNet, Sunday, 07 May 2017, 16:04 GMT]The latest move comes as the occupying SL Navy is busily engaged with creating a Sinhala Military Zone in Champoor through settling Sinhala families of occupying SL Navy officials.The land, which was earlier a High Security Zone under SLNS Vidura training base, was released by the SL Navy after a prolonged time of occupation.At least 25 houses and a Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society building were located in the upper lands, which was accompanied by agricultural lands for Tsunami affected people in the area.The SL Forest Department was visiting the area 8 months ago to inspect it. The officials were visiting the area again last week, Tamil villagers said.